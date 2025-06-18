Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a grave warning to the U.S. on Wednesday, telling the country it would suffer “irreparable damage” if it engages in military action against Iran amid its conflict with Israel. “The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei said in a televised address. “The U.S. entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter.”

His statement was also shared online. “It was already suspected that the U.S. was involved in the malicious move carried out by the Zionist regime, but considering their recent remarks, this suspicion is growing stronger day by day,” Khamenei said. Calling out Trump directly, the Supreme Leader added: “The U.S. President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.” Read More: Air Supremacy Over Tehran Gives Israel a Decisive Edge—And Raises New Risks Khamenei's remarks come amid questions surrounding Trump’s response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, and whether or not the U.S. will become involved. Trump notably spoke out after Israel’s early strikes on Iran—launched against the country's nuclear and military targets on June 13—to say that the U.S. had not taken part.

But on Tuesday, Trump sparked renewed questions over the U.S.’ possible involvement. “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump said. Later on Tuesday, the President went on to deliver a direct warning to Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said via social media. “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.” He added what appeared to be a direct instruction to Iran, saying: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Joining Khamenei in his condemnation of any potential U.S. involvement, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned that “American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region."

“We have very good relations with Arab countries, and they are very cognizant of the fact that Israel has been trying to drag others into the war,” said Baghaei, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday. “We are sure our Arab countries hosting US bases would not allow their territory to be used against their Muslim neighbours.”

Ahead of this commentary directed at Iran, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that he is looking for a “real end” to the conflict between the two countries, something “better than a cease-fire.”

With tensions between Israel, Iran, and now the U.S., reaching what many fear is an all-time high, the road to an immediate end to the conflict is becoming significantly more problematic.