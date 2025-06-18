Israel has taken on the eerie quiet of a ghost town. Shops are closed, streets nearly empty. The occasional car races to its destination.

In the supermarkets, many shelves are empty, usually of basic necessities: No bread, no milk, no eggs, no diapers and no bottled water for what may be extended stays in bomb shelters. Israelis have stocked up not knowing what their government is planning and how this will unfold.

Israel’s sudden attack on Iran that began at 3 a.m. on June 13, Friday, didn’t catch only the Iranians by surprise. No one in Israel expected a full-scale assault—not before the end of the school year; before talks on Iran's nuclear program ended between the U.S. and Iran; or before the controversially lavish, wedding of Avner Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, set to take place three days later.