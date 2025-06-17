The Emmy-winning studio is partnering with the powerhouse media and entertainment firm to co-finance a shared slate of feature documentaries. TIME Studios, the Emmy-winning film and television division of TIME, and Partners In Kind, a purpose-driven media company founded to champion socially impactful storytelling, have teamed up to co-produce and co-finance a dynamic slate of documentary feature films over the next two years. United by a shared mission to drive cultural and social impact through storytelling, the two companies will collaborate on projects that amplify untold stories from around the world – at a time when authentic, impact-driven narratives are more critical than ever.

The first project in the shared slate, WINNIE AND NELSON, directed by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, The Way I See It), is a biography and political thriller that explores how the love story between a young Winnie and an older Nelson Mandela ultimately fueled a revolution that changed the world - leaving Mandela as a global hero and Winnie as a misunderstood figure in history. Another shared project, MONOLITH, exploring the impact of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, was recently announced as well. The film is being made in partnership with the legendary filmmaker’s estate and the Stanley Kubrick Film Archive, and is set for release in 2026. It is produced by Phoenix Pictures, Catchlight Studios, and Appian Way. It is directed by Stevan Riley (Listen To Me Marlon) and Executive Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. “This partnership is a natural alignment of values and vision,” said Dave O’Connor, President of TIME Studios. “Together with Partners In Kind, we’re proud to bring transformative stories to the screen that reflect the power of resilience, leadership, and love in the face of adversity.”

“At Partners In Kind, we are passionate about amplifying untold stories and bringing critical, often overlooked perspectives to the forefront,” said Gillian Hormel and Shelly Tygielski, Co-Founders of Partners In Kind. “Through this partnership with TIME Studios, we are proud to support filmmakers who illuminate complex truths, honor historical legacies, and challenge audiences to reflect on the ethical and cultural forces shaping our world. Together, we are committed to producing bold, enduring films that inform, engage, and inspire.” Recognizing a shared vision of marrying impact and entertainment, the two organizations are currently evaluating multiple prospective inbound projects, alongside those originating within their respective development slates. The TIME Studios and Partners In Kind film collaborations will span diverse genres and perspectives, with each project rooted in cinematic excellence and a drive to engage audiences around urgent and enduring issues. Through the Partners In Kind Foundation, each project will also feature a corresponding impact campaign designed to extend its reach beyond the screen — activating audiences, sparking civic engagement, and supporting aligned grassroots initiatives.

Reflecting on the partnership, Dawn Porter emphasized the critical importance of bold investment in documentary filmmaking at this moment, sharing: "This creative partnership between Time Studios and Partners in Kind is exactly the type of investment in documentary filmmaking that is needed at this moment. I hope that other funders are inspired by this powerful partnership. Audiences love our films, and this investment allows us to continue to serve them."

TIME Studios is represented by CAA and Partners In Kind is represented by Marc Chamlin at Loeb & Loeb LLP.

