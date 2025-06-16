Israel launched a strike Monday on the headquarters of Iranian state television outlet IRNA, interrupting a live broadcast and sending debris and dust swirling through the studio during a newscast. “The Iranian regime's propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was attacked by the IDF after a widespread evacuation of residents in the area,” Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “We will defeat the Iranian dictator everywhere.”

During the live transmission, IRNA anchor Sahar Emami was speaking when a loud explosion was heard. “This sound you heard, it is the sound of aggression against the homeland, the sound of aggression against truth and righteousness,” she said, before the screen behind her went black. Emami was seen leaving the set as the airstrike hit. Read more: See Photos of the Escalating Conflict Between Iran and Israel The IRIB Organization building, which houses IRNA's headquarters in Tehran’s District 3, had been subject to an IDF-issued evacuation notice hours earlier. A senior official at the state broadcaster responded, stating:“The regime [Israel] was unaware of the fact that the voice of the Islamic revolution and the great Iran will not be silenced with a military operation.” Read more: Israel Gets the War It Wanted The bombing marked an escalation as the conflict between Israel and Iran entered its fourth day.

Iranian missile strikes earlier Monday killed at least eight people in Israel, authorities said, raising the country's death toll to at least 24. Iranian officials meanwhile reported that at least 224 people have been killed since the hostilities began.

Israeli military officials said their forces had achieved “full aerial control above Tehran” and claimed to have destroyed approximately one-third of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers.

In turn, Iranian state media claimed the country is preparing for “the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil.”

At the G7 summit in Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to open dialogue.

"Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late," Trump said.