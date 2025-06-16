The Trump Organization has announced the launch of a new “all-American” cellular service that will carry the President’s name. Dubbed “Trump Mobile,” the mobile phone company will provide 5G service through all three major cellular carriers without the need for a contract or credit check, according to a Monday press release. The licensing deal was announced by President Donald Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the latter of whom oversees the Trump family real estate, golf course, and luxury hotel properties as leader of the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization and other family business ventures, including Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, have been the subject of ethics concerns during his Administrations. Multiple lawsuits have challenged Trump’s continued business ties under the Constitution’s emoluments clauses, which bar the President from receiving certain gifts or payments while in office. Courts had rarely weighed cases involving the clauses prior to Trump’s presidency, however, and the lawsuits against him have been dismissed on procedural grounds. Here’s what to know about the new phone service. What is Trump Mobile? The press release describes Trump Mobile as a “transformational, new cellular service” and “next-generation wireless provider.” A smartphone and phone plan that will be offered by the company beginning later this year were unveiled in the announcement. The company is based in the U.S. and its products will be manufactured within the country, according to Donald Trump Jr.

What is the Trump Organization’s relationship with Trump Mobile? Despite the name of the new cellular company and its association with the President’s family, the Trump Organization will not be directly involved in making Trump Mobile’s products or providing the phone service to customers. Instead, the company is using Trump’s name under a licensing deal. “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” the press release says. “T1 Mobile LLC uses the ‘Trump’ name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.” What products and services does Trump Mobile offer? Trump Mobile will offer an “entire package of products,” Trump Jr. said during the Monday announcement of the company.

Subscribers to the company’s flagship “The 47 plan” will receive access to a number of services, including unlimited talk, text, and data, and access to 24/7 roadside assistance through a collaboration with Drive America Motor Club, according to the Trump Mobile website. The company also says it offers telehealth services through a third-party partnership with Doctegrity. Doctegrity costs a minimum of $29/month. It is not clear whether that cost will be covered for Trump Mobile subscribers. Trump Mobile did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment. Customers will also have free international calling to more than 100 countries, according to the press release. The Trump Mobile website, however, shows that free calls to other countries are time limited.

A screenshot from trumpmobile.com showing the T1 phone. trumpmobile.com

A “T1 Phone,” which will be gold and is “proudly designed and built in the United States,” is currently available for pre-order. The phone will be available come September, per the Trump Mobile website. Customers can also subscribe to “Trump Mobile” with their current mobile device, as the company offers to send a new SIM card to customers.

How much does Trump Mobile cost?

Trump Mobile’s “The 47 Plan” will cost $47.45 per month, a price tag that references Trump being the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

The T1 Phone costs $499 and can be pre-ordered with a $100 down payment.