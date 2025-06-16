Smoke and missiles have lit up the skies in Israel and Iran in a fierce standoff triggered by fears over Tehran’s expanding nuclear program.

Since June 13, hundreds of military strikes have been exchanged as the two nations remain locked in a conflict that shows no signs of abating.

The ongoing exchange of attacks has brought the death toll to at least 224 in Iran and 24 in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that military forces are “striking regime targets—unlike Iran’s criminal regime, which targets civilians.”