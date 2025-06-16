Smoke and missiles have lit up the skies in Israel and Iran in a fierce standoff triggered by fears over Tehran’s expanding nuclear program.
Since June 13, hundreds of military strikes have been exchanged as the two nations remain locked in a conflict that shows no signs of abating.
The ongoing exchange of attacks has brought the death toll to at least 224 in Iran and 24 in Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that military forces are “striking regime targets—unlike Iran’s criminal regime, which targets civilians.”
In Tehran, many residents are fleeing to safer areas, while in Israel, air raid sirens continue to sound, urging citizens to seek shelter.
The violence has also resulted in significant damage to residential buildings, power grids, and oil refineries.
The timeline for a resolution remains unclear. President Donald Trump expressed support for a nuclear arms deal in an early Sunday post on Truth Social, suggesting he could help broker an agreement. Trump affirmed his backing of Israel’s defense and said he hopes to keep the U.S. out of the broader Middle Eastern conflict for now, though reports indicate some level of military coordination between Israel and the U.S.
He also warned Iran against retaliating against the U.S., stating, “if we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”