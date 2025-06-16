See Photos of the Escalating Conflict Between Iran and Israel

Ronen Zvulun—AP

Smoke and missiles have lit up the skies in Israel and Iran in a fierce standoff triggered by fears over Tehran’s expanding nuclear program.

Since June 13, hundreds of military strikes have been exchanged as the two nations remain locked in a conflict that shows no signs of abating.

The ongoing exchange of attacks has brought the death toll to at least 224 in Iran and 24 in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that military forces are “striking regime targets—unlike Iran’s criminal regime, which targets civilians.”

In Tehran, many residents are fleeing to safer areas, while in Israel, air raid sirens continue to sound, urging citizens to seek shelter.

The violence has also resulted in significant damage to residential buildings, power grids, and oil refineries.

The timeline for a resolution remains unclear. President Donald Trump expressed support for a nuclear arms deal in an early Sunday post on Truth Social, suggesting he could help broker an agreement. Trump affirmed his backing of Israel’s defense and said he hopes to keep the U.S. out of the broader Middle Eastern conflict for now, though reports indicate some level of military coordination between Israel and the U.S.

He also warned Iran against retaliating against the U.S., stating, “if we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”

People observe fire and smoke from an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Getty Images
Israeli soldiers search through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, central Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Baz Ratner—AP
Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, June 15, 2025. Amir Cohen—Reuters

Relatives of the 23 military personnel who killed in Israeli attacks attend a funeral ceremony at the Valley of Mercy Martyrs Cemetery in Tabriz, Iran on June 16, 2025. Anadolu/Getty Images
Jewish man inspects the damage inside a synagogue at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025. John Wessels—AFP/Getty Images
Commuters drive along a road as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. Atta Kenare—AFP/Getty Images

Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem on June 14, 2025. Menahem Kahana—AFP/Getty Images
Paramedics evacuate a wounded woman from a building struck by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 13, 2025. Tomer Appelbaum—AP
Iranians who were injured in a reported Israeli strike on Keshavarz Boulevard in downtown Tehran on June 15, 2025. Amir Kholousi—AFP/Getty Images

Smoke rises from locations targeted in Tehran amid the third day of conflict between Israel and Iran, June 15, 2025. Khoshiran—Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
A building damaged in an Israeli strike targeting the Narmak district in eastern Tehran on June 15, 2025. Fatemeh Bahrami—Anadolu/Getty Images

