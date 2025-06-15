The search for Vance Luther Boelter, the FBI-wanted man who is suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses at their residences in the early hours of Saturday morning, has entered its second day. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports that Boelter was last seen on Saturday morning in Minneapolis, after the shootings, wearing a light-colored cowboy hat, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and light pants while carrying a dark cross-body bag.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in an attack at their residence in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning. A short while before, state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been targeted at their home in nearby Champlin. They were shot multiple times, but survived the attack. They have since received surgeries and are recovering in hospital. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referred to the attacks of the Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses as acts of “targeted political violence.”

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, pictured here, and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot. Minnesota Legislature

Per the FBI, the suspect was impersonating a police officer when he carried out the assaults. Additional reports suggest he may have been wearing a realistic-looking latex mask.

"We would ask the public, if you do locate [Boelter], to call 911. Do not approach him. You should consider him armed and dangerous,” superintendent Drew Evans said in a press conference on Saturday evening. The FBI has placed Boelter on its Most Wanted List, attaching a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. When officers searched a fake police vehicle, believed to have been used by the suspect, on site near Hortman’s residence, they found a "manifesto," which named a number of local lawmakers and organizations (including Hoffman and Hortman). This has led to fears the suspect may have additional targets in mind. Read More: FBI Offers $50k Reward in Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Minnesota Lawmaker and Her Husband Here is what we know about Boelter as the manhunt continues. What identifiable information has the FBI released about Boelter? The FBI has released biographical information to aid in the manhunt for Boelter.

Boelter was born on July 23, 1967, making him 57 years old. He’s described as having gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6 ft. 1 in. and weighs about 220 lb. Do the authorities have an idea of where Boelter might be? Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat and friend of Hortman, has said the authorities believe that Boelter is still in the “vicinity” of the Midwest. “He may be [in Minnesota]. They've also put an alert out in South Dakota,” Klobuchar said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “When I [say] vicinity, I mean in the Midwest.” Authorities have said that border patrol, TSA, and other transportation authorities remain on high alert about Boelter, in case he attempts to flee. Did Boelter know the targeted Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses? Boelter and Hoffman worked together in some capacity on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. In a press conference, superintendent Evans was asked about the nature of the relationship between Boelter and Hoffman.

“There's certainly some overlap with some public meetings with Sen. Hoffman and the individual, but we don't know the nature of the relationship or if they actually knew each other,” Evans said. It's unclear if the suspect had previously crossed paths with state Rep. Hortman or her husband.

Minnesota state Sen. John A. Hoffman, pictured here, and his wife, Yvette, were targeted. Minnesota Legislature

What was found in the vehicle thought to belong to Boelter? When officers arrived on the scene at Hortman’s residence, they spotted a fake police vehicle. When law enforcement eventually searched the SUV, they found a “manifesto” marked with 70 names of lawmakers and organizations. Hoffman and Hortman were named.

The list reportedly included several different lawmakers across Minnesota, the Midwest, and the Capitol, as well as locations for Planned Parenthood. Superintendent Evans has said it would be “premature” to comment with any certainty on the motivation of the attacks based on the writing alone. The authorities have sent extra security to those that they believe are in harm's way with the suspect still at-large. On Meet the Press, Klobuchar said that more security had been added to her team. “It was politically-motivated, and there clearly was some through line with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I've heard were in this manifesto,” Klobuchar said. In an interview with NPR, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, said she was on the manifesto list and that she is currently working closely with Capitol Police and local law enforcement. There was also "No Kings" flyers, in reference to the protests that took place across the U.S. on Saturday. As a result, police urged the public not to attend the Minnesota "No Kings" demonstration. Despite the organizers canceling the event, large crowds still showed up.

This photo provided by Minnesota State Patrol shows writings in the fake police car law enforcement officials believe a suspect used in the shooting of two Democratic legislators in Minnesota on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Minnesota State Patrol—AP

Where does Boelter live and what does he do for work? Boelter’s known address was a home in Minneapolis, of which Brooklyn Park and Champlin—the locations of the attacks—are suburbs. The Police conducted a search of the home on Saturday. David Carlson, a friend of Boelter, is quoted as telling CNN affiliate KARE that Boelter texted his friends in the lead-up to the shootings. “I just wanna let you know that I love you guys and I wish it hadn’t gone this way. I don’t wanna say anything more and implicate you in any way because you guys don’t know anything about this, but I love you guys and I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused,” the text reportedly said.

A LinkedIn page that seemingly belongs to Boelter states he has a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s of science in management from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. The prefix "Dr." is used across his online profiles. That LinkedIn profile puts Boelter as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, a self-described security services company. Boelter also appears to be listed as “director of security patrols” for Praetorian Guard Security Services, which is described on the company's website as a security firm that provides residential security patrols, event security services, and uniformed security. The company also describes how it "drives the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use in the U.S.” What do we know of Boelter’s religious and political views? Boelter appears to be an Evangelical Christian, who has delivered testimonials in Africa. In one video reviewed by TIME, a man that resembles a strong likeness to Boelter can be seen criticizing the LGBTQ+ community, saying: “There’s people, especially in America, they don’t know what sex they are, they don’t know their sexual orientation, they’re confused. The enemy has gotten so far into their mind and their soul.”

Six years ago, a post on the LinkedIn profile believed to belong to Boelter urged people to vote, though it did not specify who people should vote for.