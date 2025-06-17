For most people across the globe, social media is a daily part of life. Billions of people interact with brands, stories, influencers, and other content across various platforms everyday. With the impact that this content carries for consumers, discussing positivity, inclusivity, and the role that brands play is essential. At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley hosted a roundtable talk with industry leaders to discuss what they are up to in a rapidly changing online environment.

The discussion began when CEO Bill Ready of Pinterest—which presented the event—brought up the challenges young people face today, and the importance of cultivating a healthy online platform. He recalls one decision he made to limit access to harmful content for those under 16. “As a parent, I truly believed I didn’t want young people engaging with strangers online,” he said. Ready said that younger users have taken notice of Pinterest's overall approach as a platform where you can “get away from the toxicity elsewhere.” Other business leaders echoed similar concerns. Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, which reviews the safety of social media platforms, said that his biggest worry is that “we have waited a long time to deal with” the issue and that it’s important to young people everywhere. “The same concerns we have in the U.S. are global,” he adds. Brieane Olson, CEO of retail company PacSun, says that businesses need to learn about the needs and wants of Gen Z users. “What has surprised me the most is how misunderstood Gen Z has become through the digital lens,” she said. “As adults in the room,” added Sadé Mohammed, the Chief Impact and Marketing Officer at TIME, “there’s a feeling of not being included in real life. I think about what we can do to facilitate that community in person instead.”

Some executives also highlighted the needs of specific younger audiences. Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer at e.l.f. Beauty, a cosmetics firm in California, said more companies need to focus on making young women feel seen and heard. “As a mom to two girls, our ethos is so rooted in lifting [up] others,” she said. For her part, Ndidi Oteh, incoming CEO of Accenture Song, a creative agency, raised the question of brand accountability. “It’s a reoccurring theme, how do you hold your influencers accountable, how do you make sure that you act with responsibility … to make sure that we’re actually moving towards a more positive world.” Industry leaders at the roundtable in Cannes also shed light on their own personal challenges. Erin Andrews, a sports broadcaster and co-founder of women’s apparel company WEAR, revealed her experiences in the spotlight. Over time, she said, she found herself more open about her private life, including her treatment for cervical cancer. "It was really difficult," she said. Andrews continues to stay motivated about getting female fans to attend games. “It brings tears to my eyes when dads come up to me and say ‘I want my daughter to do what you do’,” she said.

Other attendees of the roundtable included Aki Mandhar, CEO of Chelsea Women FC; Lisa McKnight, Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President at Mattel; Jimmy Smith, CEO & Chief Creative Officer at Amusement Park Entertainment; Casper Lee, Chief Vision Officer at Creator Ventures; Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and Athlos; Rachel Delphin, Chief Marketing Officer of Twitch; Carla Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at JP Morgan Chase; Andréa Mallard, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Pinterest; Renata Ferraiolo, CEO of SC Johnson Lifestyle Brands; and Blakely Thornton, a culture critic and podcast host.

TIME100 Talks: The Power of Positivity — Building Meaningful Brand Connections was presented by Pinterest.