Iran Retaliates Against Israel: Latest Updates

Iran began its retaliation campaign against Israel on Friday, after warning Israel that it would pay a “heavy price” for its earlier strikes targeting military leaders, civilian officials, and nuclear sites across the country.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin said, according to CNN, that Iran had launched more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory.

“All [aerial] defense arrays have been operating to intercept the threats,” Defrin was quoted as saying. “This is a different event to what we’ve experienced thus far, and we’re expecting difficult hours. We should show resilience and patience.”