Trump’s Parade Can’t Cover Up How He Made America Weaker

On June 14, a “big beautiful” military parade will make its way through the streets of Washington. Officially, it commemorates the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, a milestone worthy of recognition. But it also happens to fall on President Trump’s 79th birthday. The pageantry will not only honor Army history, it will serve as a made-for-television moment to reinforce the image of a president who claims to have restored American strength. Staged just days after he federalized National Guard troops and readied Marines for deployment to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests, the parade is meant to showcase “lethality” and to fulfill Trump's long-held vision of tanks moving down the capital’s broad avenues. The estimated cost: $25 to 45 million, although that could increase significantly if the tanks cause damage to DC’s roads.

Advertisement Advertisement

But real strength isn’t measured by parades. It’s measured by whether the United States is more secure, our alliances stronger, and our adversaries more constrained. On that front, the picture is far less celebratory. China’s military expansion is accelerating. Its navy is now the world’s largest. Its presence in cyberspace, space, and critical infrastructure continues to grow. U.S. rhetoric hasn’t slowed Beijing—if anything, it has only deepened its resolve. The Commission on the National Defense Strategy, which I chaired, reached the unanimous bipartisan conclusion that America’s defense industrial base is too slow and too fragile to keep pace with global demands. It is not keeping up with China’s rapid military buildup and would struggle to support the demands of a sustained conflict—especially in multiple theaters. Defense Secretary Hegseth recently delivered a forceful speech on the Indo-Pacific in Singapore, but his focus at home has been on fighting culture wars, eliminating diversity initiatives, and now overseeing the deployment of federal troops in U.S. cities. The Trump Administration’s stated goal is to refocus the Pentagon on lethality, but in practice, these efforts have become a distraction from that mission. Meanwhile, our trade policies are alienating the very allies we need to help push back on China.

Advertisement

In Ukraine, President Trump once promised to end the war in a day. That promise feels farther away than ever. Despite the administration’s efforts to work toward a cease-fire, Russia has stepped up both its aerial bombardment and ground offensives. This week alone, it launched nearly 500 drones and missiles in a single night—the largest such barrage since the war began. At the same time, Ukraine has launched its own deep strikes inside Russia, including recent drone attacks on military airfields. Meanwhile, the most recent peace talks yielded little more than a prisoner exchange and the administration continues to pull back from a conflict that once galvanized the West. A bipartisan Senate bill to impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s enablers has more than 80 co-sponsors, but it’s stalled. And Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching. In Gaza, cease-fire talks remain stuck, while hostages remain captive and the humanitarian situation teeters on the brink. Hamas demands a permanent truce; Israel insists on a temporary pause. Negotiators haven’t bridged the divide. Trump’s broader vision for the region, anchored in Saudi-Israel normalization, is now on ice. Riyadh isn’t moving forward without a credible path for Palestinians. And Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, once central to his regional strategy, has frayed.

Advertisement

Then there’s Iran. Nearly a decade ago, the Trump Administration withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama, promising to replace it with something tougher and more durable. That alternative never materialized. Now, the administration is advancing a new proposal that would allow Iran to continue enriching uranium at low levels in the short term, while negotiations proceed on a broader agreement to eventually halt all enrichment on Iranian soil. But Iran insists it will never give up that right. This week, the International Atomic Energy Agency formally censured Iran for failing to disclose nuclear activities—its first such resolution in 20 years. Tehran has condemned the move and vowed to expand enrichment. Trump has said he is “less confident” a deal is within reach. Meanwhile, Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium continues to grow, Israeli officials are openly weighing military options, and the United States is evacuating diplomats and military families from Iraq due to rising tensions. It’s hard to see what’s been gained.

Advertisement

For all the noise and bluster coming out of Washington, the United States today feels anything but strong. Instead, we are alienating allies, retreating from international commitments, and projecting uncertainty. Trump’s attempts to convey otherwise ring hollow.

Which brings us back to the parade.

The Army’s 250 years of service deserve deep respect. Its soldiers have defended not just our territory, but the democratic values we aspire to uphold. But if this administration truly wants to project American strength, it should focus less on optics and more on outcomes. From Eastern Europe to the South China Sea, our adversaries are asserting themselves. Our alliances are under pressure. And we are stepping back from the principles of freedom and liberty we once championed.

So it’s a bit strange, then, to stage a parade. At a time when American power feels diminished and uncertain, the spectacle may land differently than intended. The world may see it as a performance—and the birthday boy may not like the reviews.