The leaders of Los Angeles are trying to wrangle back control of the city that has now been marked by protest and control of federal troops. Mayor Karen Bass put a curfew in place for a portion of the downtown area of Los Angeles on Tuesday. This came as Bass declared a local emergency as a result of the escalating protests in the city. “Curfew remains in effect tonight… for downtown Los Angeles to stop bad actors who are taking advantage of the President's chaotic escalation,” Bass said via a social media update on Wednesday evening. “If you do not live or work in downtown L.A., avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement.”

Trump’s choice to send in the National Guard has also been challenged legally by the state of California. On Thursday, a federal court is scheduled to hear the case over California’s request to block the Trump Administration from using troops in L.A. to quell unrest sparked by ICE raids. The hearing comes after an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order filed by Newsom on Tuesday was denied. As protests continue, with demonstrations since spilling out into other cities across the U.S., here’s what you need to know about the curfew in place for L.A. What are the exact parameters of the L.A. curfew? Under Mayor Bass’ instruction, the curfew lasts from 8 p.m., local time, until 6 a.m. the following morning. The one-mile-radius curfew covers a portion of downtown Los Angeles. Parts of Chinatown, Little Tokyo, the Fashion District, and the Arts District are within or near the curfew's boundaries.



You can see the curfew's parameters in full, below:



Read More: Veterans Condemn Trump’s ‘Misuse of Military Power’ Amid L.A. Protests How long is the L.A. curfew expected to last? According to Bass’ original notice, the order will hold true until the local emergency declaration is terminated—which remains in effect as of June 12. Bass said in a press conference with other local leaders on Wednesday that the curfew's stay will likely be dependent on how long ICE raids continue in the city. “The emergency declaration that I signed yesterday does not have a time limit to it, and so the curfews will go on as long as they are needed,” Bass said. “But, it's really kind of interdependent on what the response is from the federal side. If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our street, I would imagine that the curfew will continue.”

Bass also said that there were over a hundred arrests on the first night of curfew, though not for looting or violent charges, just for “failure to disperse and curfew violation.”