A passenger plane heading to London, England, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday. Footage shows the Air India Boeing 787-8 plane flying low above a residential area before crashing, resulting in a ball of flames emerging from the impact site. Police believe there are no expected survivors from the crash, per the Associated Press. Local media has reported that the plane crashed into local medical college accommodation, south-west of Ahmedabad’s airport. Five people at the accommodation building are believed to have been killed in the crash, as well as many others injured.

Air India confirmed on Thursday morning that the passenger aircraft was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Rescue officials work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Sam Panthaky—AFP/Getty Images

How did the crash in Ahmedabad unfold? The plane took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 p.m local time. Initial warning signs came after Air India announced the aircraft had been “involved in an accident.” FlightRadar, which displays live updates for flights worldwide, shows that the path of the plane ended shortly after takeoff. The signal with the aircraft was reportedly lost at around 625 ft. A large ball of flames could be seen rising from the crash site, followed by clouds of dark smoke as emergency services rushed to the scene. Images of the crash site show extensive damage to buildings in the vicinity, with charred rubble and parts of the plane scattered across the landscape. The rear of the aircraft could be seen partially intact on top of a nearby building.

A view of the site after a plane crashed following takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India's western state of Gujarat on June 12, 2025. Central Industrial Security Force/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

What are the details of the flight? There were 242 people onboard the Air India plane, including 10 crew according to local media. The flight was scheduled to land at London’s Gatwick Airport at approximately 6:25 p.m. local time on Thursday evening, according to the airport. Aviation expert Julian Bray has said that the pilot made a mayday call before the crash, indicating that the crew was aware of a problem with the aircraft. Local news outlet NDTV is reporting that pilot Sumeet Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flight experience, and co-pilot Clive Kundar had 1,100 hours, citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

It is also the first ever Boeing 787-8 plane to crash, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. A Boeing spokesperson has provided an initial response, saying: "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information." However, generally speaking, Boeing has a history of high-profile crashes. This latest incident comes a month after the aircraft company agreed to pay $1.1bn in a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid prosecution over two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that together killed 346 people. Just hours after the most recent crash, as of around 4 p.m. local time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has reopened and is operational once again, according to India’s civil aviation ministry.

Workers of Civil Hospital wait to receive remains of victims of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, on June 12, 2025. Ajit Solanki—AP

How are lawmakers and other leaders reacting? Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the crash a “tragedy” and said he is “stunned and saddened.” “It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. [I] have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he said in a statement via social media. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also offered his condolences, calling the situation “devastating.” “I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” Starmer said. King Charles III has offered his “deepest possible sympathies” in an official statement. “My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathies are with the families and friends of all those affected,” His Majesty said. “I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, on June 12, 2025. Ajit Solanki—AP

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident, adding that “all aviation and emergency response agencies have been directed to take rapid and coordinated action.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney relayed that he was “devastated” to learn of the incident. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds,” he said.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also reacted to Thursday’s crash. “It was with deep dismay that I learned of the tragic plane crash in India, in which seven citizens with Portuguese nationality were travelling,” he said. “On behalf of myself and the Government, I would like to express my condolences and deep solidarity with the families of the victims.”