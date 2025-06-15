The largest military parade in Washington in decades unfolded Saturday alongside hundreds of protests against the event, and its chief organizer, President Donald Trump. Tens of thousands came to Washington, D.C., for the parade, which was meant to honor the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, but also happened to fall on Trump's 79th birthday. Organizers of the "No Kings" protests claimed their events drew millions of participants, with particularly large gatherings in Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.