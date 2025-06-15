Scenes From Trump’s Military Parade and the ‘No Kings’ Protests Opposing It

The largest military parade in Washington in decades unfolded Saturday alongside hundreds of protests against the event, and its chief organizer, President Donald Trump. Tens of thousands came to Washington, D.C., for the parade, which was meant to honor the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, but also happened to fall on Trump's 79th birthday. Organizers of the "No Kings" protests claimed their events drew millions of participants, with particularly large gatherings in Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

People watch the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
People take part in a "No Kings" protest in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025 as US President Donald Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, D.C. Etienne Laurent—AFP/Getty Images
People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue in New York City on June 14, 2025. Michael M. Santiago—Getty Images

A child cheers as a Paladin self-propelled howitzer rolls past during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Jonathan Ernst—Reuters
A demonstrators holds a ripped American flag during the "No Kings" rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., on June 14, 2025. Giorgio Viera—AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, attend a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson—AP

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team perform during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Nathan Howard—Reuters
Soldiers march with the Washington Monument standing in the background, during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Nathan Howard—Reuters
An American flag is unfurled near the Washington Monument prior to a parade and celebration marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Samuel Corum—Getty Images
Demonstrators deploy a giant banner reading "We the People," the first three words of the US Constitution's preamble, during the "No Kings" rally in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. Etienne Laurent—AFP/Getty Images

A person dressed as the Statue of Liberty rallies during the "No Kings Day" demonstration at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on June 14, 2025. Brandon Bell—Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump and guests watch as members of the U.S Army parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Andrew Harnik—Getty Images
A U.S. Army B-25 and two P-51's fly past the Washington Monument during the military parade in Washington, DC. on June 14, 2025. Kevin Dietsch—Getty Images

A child throws a water balloon at an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump as people take part in a "No Kings" protest in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 14, 2025. Allison Joyce—AFP/Getty Images
Young visitors look through the scope of a M2010 enhanced sniper rifle and the MK22 Multi-Role Adaptive Design Rifle on the National Mall as part of the Army's 250th anniversary festivities in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski—Getty Images
A member of the U.S Army rests while setting up before the parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images

Participants in vintage uniforms take part in a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Kevin Mohatt—Reuters
People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue in New York City on June 14, 2025. Michael M. Santiago—Getty Images
Members of the military near the Washington Monument ahead of the US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. Eric Thayer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

