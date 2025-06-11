Trump Picked the Worst Possible Time to Hold a Military Parade

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. It’s sometimes easy to go numb living here in Washington. On most days, the Vice President’s motorcade rumbles under many of our office windows, traveling from the Naval Observatory to the White House in the morning and back shortly after his workday ends. It’s not uncommon to spot a trio of white-topped helicopters zipping over the Potomac while crowds are having dinner down at The Wharf; one is transporting a head of state while the other two are decoys. And was that the Irish Taoiseach hanging out at Little Gay Pub and Kiki on St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Yes, that nation’s then-leader was visiting from Dublin and making the rounds on the LGBTQ circuit after his official day ended.

But the scene in my neighborhood the last two nights stood as a stark reminder that this weekend is shaping up to be surreal, even by D.C. standards. It’s been hard to miss the military tanks rolling by on flatbed trucks around Eckington, Bloomingdale, and Shaw, heading past the city’s convention center to get in position for a pricey parade on Saturday ordered by President Donald Trump. And if that spectacle were not shocking enough on its own, these giant weapons of war have been rumbling through residential streets in the U.S. capital at the same time as U.S. troops are deployed in the nation’s second-largest city to help advance deeply unpopular immigration raids that have sparked protests across the nation. The jarring split-screen reality is one that is arriving at perhaps the most tone-deaf moment so far of Trump’s second term. Ostensibly, the parade is marking the quarter-century birthday for the U.S. Army. (It also just happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday, which is a very convenient coincidence that has even some of the President’s apologists rolling their eyes at the cover story.)

On the West Coast, as many as 2,000 National Guardsmen have been ordered up for active duty in Los Angeles, in direct violation of protocols that defer to each state’s Governor, who is nominally the commander in chief of their reserve military. Trump also sent 700 Marines to Los Angeles to add to the uniformed legions that, to this point, have inflamed tensions, not quelled them. And there are whiffs that Los Angeles is merely a test case to see just how compliant Americans will be to see the world’s greatest fighting force turn against the very people who pick up its tab. As Trump told reporters on Tuesday, those choosing to object publicly may come to regret it: “For those people that want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force.” So as Trump stands in Washington this Saturday, watching M1A2 tanks, Stryker armored vehicles, and M109s tear up some of D.C. iconic boulevards, an actual live military operation stands to be unfolding on the streets of Los Angeles—and maybe other cities as well, given Trump’s orders are not limited to that one locality. D.C.’s airspace will be shut down for hours to make way for flying fortresses to buzz overhead. And a trick parachute troop plans to airdrop to the viewing platform to deliver Trump an American flag that is destined to land in his future presidential library.

It’s one thing to watch a military display for show; it’s another to watch live ammo be fired into the air to put down domestic demonstrations. The disconnect between Trump’s stagings of brute force is striking and more than a little worrisome for those who have long thought civilian control of the military would have stopped such a craven choice. Trump has long fetishized the military hardware he controls. During his first term, he sought to flash this power after seeing a similar demonstration on a visit to France for Bastile Day; his military brass convinced him it was a bad idea and not worth the price. Given his long-standing obsession with autocratic regimes, it’s little surprise that he is plunging ahead with a flex that feels more like something we’d see in Moscow or Pyongyang. The public is far from covering Trump’s flank here. Trump’s standing in polls sank underwater in March and hasn’t recovered since, according to Nate Silver’s modeling. A Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday puts Trump’s approval rating at a measly 38%. He’s even drawing a decided deficit on immigration and deportations—previously thought to be his best issues. Going back through post-World War II polling indices, Trump is faring worse than any President since 1953, save for how he was doing during his first term, according to analyst G. Elliott Morris.

So as D.C. streets are clogged with war tools staging for Saturday’s pricey pageant—6,600 soldiers, 50 aircraft, and 150 military vehicles at a price of as much as $45 million—it’s worth reminding ourselves that this is a show that seems to have little purpose beyond boosting Trump’s ego. But as his legions of supporters like to say, forget your feelings. The American public is not behind this show, let alone the policies that the White House is hoping it distracts from. The split screen between Washington and L.A. is disturbing, the implications dire. It’s easy to forget that the nation and the world watch what happens in Washington far closer than the folks who live it day to day, and the war footing being adopted in a city fast approaching warzone timbre is not one that inspires confidence in America as the world’s peacemakers. In fact, Trump’s birthday blowout could be seen as a reboot of the entire post-Cold War ethos America has strived to convey for the last three decades—all over a parade coinciding with a domestic military crackdown.

