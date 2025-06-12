TIME and 360BusinessMedia Announce TIME France 

An editorial program of original French content and curated articles from the U.S. edition of TIME

The first issue is scheduled for release at the end of 2025, with a dedicated website launching Fall 2025. TIME France will feature:

A dedicated French editorial team will be assembled in the coming months to uphold TIME's values and editorial standards.

“For over a century, TIME has delivered trusted journalism and global perspectives to our audience. With our expansion into France’s media market, we're building on a longstanding tradition of covering the region, now through a dedicated edition,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. “This launch reflects our commitment to reaching new audiences and meeting them where they are, and we are thrilled to partner with 360BusinessMedia to bring TIME’s brand and magazine to France and surrounding regions.”

"It is an honor to orchestrate the arrival in France of such an iconic title, whose covers and in-depth reporting has resonated across the world for a century. We are building a dedicated editorial team to deliver thoughtful, bold, and relevant journalism tailored to French and European audiences. The French edition aims to combine TIME’s editorial excellence with local insight into today’s major challenges — from politics and innovation to society, climate, and culture." said Dominique Busso, Chief Executive Officer of 360BusinessMedia.