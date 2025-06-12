TIME and 360BusinessMedia Announce TIME France 

Today, TIME and 360BusinessMedia announced TIME France, a licensed French edition of TIME’s iconic publication.
The first issue is scheduled for release at the end of 2025, with a dedicated website launching Fall 2025. TIME France will feature:
- A quarterly format with 200 pages per issue
- A print run of 100,000 copies
- An editorial program of original French content and curated articles from the U.S. edition of TIME
- Distribution in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Monaco
A dedicated French editorial team will be assembled in the coming months to uphold TIME's values and editorial standards.
“For over a century, TIME has delivered trusted journalism and global perspectives to our audience. With our expansion into France’s media market, we're building on a longstanding tradition of covering the region, now through a dedicated edition,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. “This launch reflects our commitment to reaching new audiences and meeting them where they are, and we are thrilled to partner with 360BusinessMedia to bring TIME’s brand and magazine to France and surrounding regions.”
"It is an honor to orchestrate the arrival in France of such an iconic title, whose covers and in-depth reporting has resonated across the world for a century. We are building a dedicated editorial team to deliver thoughtful, bold, and relevant journalism tailored to French and European audiences. The French edition aims to combine TIME’s editorial excellence with local insight into today’s major challenges — from politics and innovation to society, climate, and culture." said Dominique Busso, Chief Executive Officer of 360BusinessMedia.
The announcement of TIME France comes on the heels of a period of dynamic growth and innovation for TIME. Today, the brand reaches more than 120 million people worldwide across all platforms, representing the largest, most global, youngest, and most diverse audience in its history. TIME’s in-depth reporting continues to shape global conversations across every sector, with journalists covering critical issues worldwide and historically providing extensive coverage of France—including exclusive interviews with President Emmanuel Macron, football star Kylian Mbappé, chef Mory Sacko, and cover stories on the effort to clean up the Seine, restore Notre Dame and more.