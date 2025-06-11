What started out as large-scale protests in Los Angeles, with people rallying against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has now spread to other cities across the U.S. In response to the protests in his state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has announced that he intends to deploy the National Guard across the state to “ensure peace and order” ahead of further planned demonstrations against the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

Troops are already on standby in San Antonio, where demonstrators are expected to gather Wednesday and Saturday, in solidarity with L.A. “Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal and will lead to arrest,” Abbott said on social media at around 11.30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. “Texas Guard will use every tool and strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.” While initial protests were described as “peaceful,” downtown Los Angeles was put under curfew on Tuesday due to vandalism and looting, with people inside the zone told to stay indoors between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the curfew “applies to everyone—limited exceptions, including for emergency and medical personnel, residents, workers and credentialed media.” In addition to the 2,000 National Guard troops deployed over the weekend, without the request or approval of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Tuesday President Donald Trump sent around 700 active-duty Marines to L.A. to quell demonstrations.

Trump's response prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to file a lawsuit against the Administration for what it referred to as the "federal government’s gross overstep of authority." An emergency motion for a temporary restraining order filed Tuesday by Newsom was denied. A federal judge is now due to hold a hearing on Thursday over California’s request to block the Trump Administration from using troops in L.A.

Tens of other protests are now being staged across the country against Trump’s immigration policies.

San Antonio held a peaceful protest on Sunday after individuals who showed up to the city’s immigration court were arrested by federal immigration officers.

Hundreds of demonstrators also gathered in Austin on Monday. At least six men were arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the San Antonio Express News.