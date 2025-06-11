“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” Elon Musk posted on his social media platform X early Wednesday. “They went too far.” Musk and Trump, who were once almost inseparable allies, were engaged in a public and vitriolic war of words last week. But the fierce hostilities between the man with the most money in the world and the man with the mightiest military appear to be cooling. The statement of remorse by Musk, who spent more than $250 million to help elect Trump in 2024, comes as observers have noticed another shift in his tone on social media toward the Administration.

In retweets and replies, Musk signaled support for Trump’s approach toward the protests in Los Angeles, including sharing multiple of the President’s recent posts from Truth Social. He also responded with a heart emoji to a video of Trump telling reporters on Monday that he wished Musk well and that they had a “good relationship.” It’s a sharp contrast to how the two powerful men discussed each other last week, after Musk left his official government role and ramped up his criticisms of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” massive tax-and-spending legislative package that is stumbling through Congress. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters at the White House on June 5. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.” On Truth Social, Trump said at the time that Musk “went CRAZY!” and threatened that the “easiest way to save money” would be “to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

In turn, Musk alleged that the Administration was holding back the public release of so-called Epstein Files because Trump is implicated in them, and he endorsed a message that suggested “Trump should be impeached” and Vance “should replace him.” Those posts have since been deleted.