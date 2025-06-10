A school shooting in Graz, Austria left at least nine people dead and 12 injured Tuesday, prompting renewed attention to the country’s relatively permissive gun laws. The attack marks Austria’s deadliest mass shooting in its postwar history and the first major incident of its kind since 2020. Authorities said the suspected gunman, who was found dead at the scene, used two firearms that were legally registered under a valid license. Local media has reported that the suspect was a former student, aged 22.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker gave his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the shooting a national tragedy and a “dark day in [the] history of our country” in a press briefing Tuesday. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The government has declared a three-day period of national mourning. A nationwide minute of silence is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time Wednesday. Here’s what to know. Gun ownership rates Austria ranks among the highest in Europe for civilian gun ownership, with approximately 30 guns per 100 residents, according to the 2017 Small Arms Survey, a Geneva research group. While countries such as Cyprus, Finland, and Iceland report slightly higher rates, Austria remains an outlier in the continent. At a global level, Austria ranks 12th in the world for gun ownership, though significantly lagging behind the country with the highest rate: the United States.

History of mass shootings in Austria The country has recorded two public mass shootings in the period between 2000 and 2022, according to research by the Rockefeller Institute of Government. The most recent incident occurred in November 2020, when a gunman killed four people and wounded 23 others. Last year, authorities said they thwarted a planned attack targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. By contrast, there were more than 500 mass shootings recorded in the U.S. in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such incidents as those involving four or more people shot, either injured or killed, excluding the perpetrator. My Dad's Death and the Forgotten Half of America's Gun Crisis Who is allowed to possess and carry a firearm in Austria? Austria has some of the most liberal firearm regulations in Europe. Residents aged 18 or older are permitted to own a firearm, with some exceptions allowing 16-year-olds to acquire guns for hunting purposes. All firearms must be registered within six weeks of acquisition.

To possess and carry handguns, repeating shotguns, or semi-automatic firearms—provided they are not classified as war material or prohibited weapons—individuals must obtain an official permit. Federal law prohibits people from possessing weapons or ammunition if they could endanger the “life, health or freedom” of individuals or their property. Those considered legally “unreliable” —including individuals with a history of alcoholism, addiction, or mental illness—are barred from owning and carrying firearms. The same applies to those who have been convicted of a criminal act involving the use or threat of violence. Authorities have an obligation to conduct an "assessment of reliability.” Federal law says that individuals who do not have a hunting license must “provide an expert opinion stating whether they have a tendency to handle weapons carelessly or use them recklessly, particularly when under psychological stress.”

Gun owners are required to carry their permit documents when carrying or transporting firearms.

The Austrian government tightened its firearm regulations in 1997, in line with a European Council directive.

Visitors from other European Union member states in possession of a firearm must bring a European firearms pass and a permit related to the specific weapon they are carrying, according to Austria’s Federal Ministry. The country also has an existing ban on the import of weapons such as pump-action shotguns.