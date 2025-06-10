After seven core-series books, 11 films including three Fantastic Beasts prequels, a stage sequel, and countless spinoffs and inspirations in the form of theme parks, video games, merchandise, and more, the Wizarding World is set to soon expand to one more medium: TV. Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans in 2023 to develop a new live-action Harry Potter series, with each book in the main franchise to be adapted into one of seven seasons that will come out over 10 years on cable network HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said J.K. Rowling, who authored the novels that first published in 1997 and who will be an executive producer of the series. “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in its announcement. The original movies launched the careers of stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, while also featuring beloved actors such as Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ralph Fiennes. With the first season of the reboot expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027, Warner Bros. Discovery has steadily revealed more and more of the names set to take part, most recently announcing nine roles on June 9.

Here’s everyone we know so far that will be in the new Harry Potter series. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Scottish child actor Dominic McLaughlin is set to take on the role of the eponymous protagonist of the series that was originally portrayed by Radcliffe in the films. McLaughlin will also appear in the Sky comedy film Grow and the BBC children’s action adventure series Gifted, both set to be released in 2025. McLaughlin’s role in Harry Potter, alongside the other leads, was announced in late May. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton, an 11-year-old British actor best known for portraying Matilda Wormwood in Matilda: The Musical in London’s West End, will portray Harry’s wise friend Hermione Granger, who was portrayed in the films by Watson. Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout—a relative newcomer whose only previous acting credit, according to The Scotsman, was as “son at dinner” in the closing seconds of a potatoes commercial—rounds out the main trio as redhead Ron Weasley, who was portrayed in the films by Rupert Grint. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore Six-time Emmy winner, two-time Golden Globe winner, and two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts. In the main films, Dumbledore was portrayed by the late actors Michael Gambon and Richard Harris, while a younger version of the character in the Fantastic Beasts films was portrayed by Jude Law.

The 79-year-old American actor told ScreenRant that the role of Dumbledore will “define me for the last chapter of my life.” Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall Portraying Minerva McGonagall, Albus Dumbledore’s deputy headmistress, is Golden Globe and Tony winner as well as Emmy- and two-time Academy Award-nominated English actor Janet McTeer. The role was previously portrayed by the late Maggie Smith. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape Paapa Essiedu, a 35-year-old British actor and Emmy nominee, will take on the role of Severus Snape, the Hogwarts professor that was portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the films. Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid English comedian Nick Frost, who famously co-starred in the Edgar Wright-directed trilogy of films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, will portray Rubeus Hagrid, the Hogwarts groundskeeper portrayed by Robbie Coltrane in the film series. Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Theater rising star Luke Thallon will portray Quirinus Quirrell, a Hogwarts professor portrayed by Ian Hart in the first Harry Potter film. Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse, who portrayed the minor character Sir Cadogan in the third Harry Potter film, joins the TV series ensemble cast as Argus Filch, the grumpy Hogwarts caretaker portrayed by David Bradley in the films. Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley English actor Katherine Parkinson, who won a BAFTA award for her performance in British sitcom The IT Crowd, will take on the character of Molly Weasley, Ron’s mother who was portrayed by Julie Walters in the films. Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy British child actor Lox Pratt, who is also set to star in the BBC’s upcoming Lord of the Flies series adapted from William Golding’s famous novel, will portray Potter’s classmate and nemesis, Draco Malfoy. Tom Felton first played the character in the film franchise and is set to reprise the role in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy South Africa-born actor and musician Johnny Flynn will portray Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s father who was portrayed by Jason Isaacs in the films. Flynn is best known for starring in British sitcom Lovesick and for portraying David Bowie in the 2020 biopic Stardust. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley Harry Potter’s spiteful aunt, Petunia Dursley, who was portrayed by Fiona Shaw in the films, will be portrayed in the TV series by Bel Powley. Powley won a number of accolades including the Cannes Film Festival’s Chopard Trophy for her star performance in 2015 coming-of-age film The Diary of a Teenage Girl, and she was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her lead role in World War II biographical miniseries A Small Light (2023). Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley Petunia’s husband, Vernon Dursley, who was portrayed by Richard Griffiths in the films, will be portrayed on the small screen by English actor and comedian Daniel Rigby, who won a BAFTA award for his lead role in the 2011 BBC film Eric & Ernie and is also set to join the ensemble cast of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan Irish newcomer Leo Earley, who appeared in December on the Irish program The Late Late Toy Show, will portray Potter’s schoolmate Seamus Finnigan, who was portrayed by Devon Murray in the films. Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil Italian child actor Alessia Leoni, who has no previous acting credits and reportedly answered a casting call last fall, is set to portray Hogwarts student Parvati Patil, who was first portrayed by Sitara Shah in the third Harry Potter film and Shefali Chowdhury in the fourth, fifth, and sixth films. Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown Sienna Moosah, who was also reportedly cast via open audition, will portray Lavender Brown, another Hogwarts schoolmate, in the upcoming series. In the films, several actors portrayed Brown, who was a minor character until the sixth film, in and after which she was portrayed by Jessie Cave. Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic portrayed in the films by the late Robert Hardy, will be portrayed in the TV series by Tony-winning British actor Bertie Carvel.