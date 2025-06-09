What the National Guard Crackdown in LA Made Us See

I was wondering at what point the nation that elected President Donald Trump twice would reach a collective breaking point. Could a country that overwhelmingly voted for mass deportations ever feel a moral calling to defend immigrants again? What would it take? It turns out that a growing number of Americans, exemplified by the mass protests in Los Angeles, are slowly starting to see everything the Trump administration doesn’t want them to see, as federal agents conduct mass ICE raids across the country: humans, not criminals, being taken away. Faced with ICE raids over the June 7 weekend, hundreds of community members descended upon Los Angeles’ downtown, building on a long legacy of civil unrest.

This moment of empathy is not only the antidote to dehumanization, but also has the potential to upend the very story that got Trump elected to begin with. After his victory and endless fearmongering, Trump counted on America to welcome his anti-immigrant agenda, underestimating Americans’ own capacity to feel compassion for immigrants. Perhaps, Americans also underestimated themselves. Until now. The Trump administration will continue to do everything in its power to feed voters images that are meant to sustain the fear and xenophobia that mobilized millions to support Trump at the ballot box. Over the weekend, the administration deployed the National Guard to respond to L.A. protestors, a show of force intended to reinforce a narrative that subtly casts Trump as the patriotic savior protecting Americans from the unruly masses defending immigrant criminals. It’s the classic “us vs. them” playbook manifested in yet another sinister way, leading Trump to say this Sunday, “We are not going to let this country be torn apart.” The only problem is that voters are increasingly seeing Trump as the perpetrator of that division. And once you see it, it’s hard to look away.

Over the last couple of weeks, our social media has been flooded with images of masked ICE agents wearing bulletproof vests snatching undocumented immigrants by traffic stops, inside courthouses, in their workplace, or in parking lots. It’s part of the White House’s mission to ramp up ICE operations, detain 3,000 migrants a day, and follow through on their campaign promise to protect Americans from the so-called “migrant invasion.” Yet, as federal immigration agents roam through communities, ordinary bystanders rely on their own eyes—not the administration’s manufactured photo-ops portraying migrants as “gang members”—to judge the scenes. From Nashville to New York City to Phoenix, rolling cameras are capturing fathers kissing their daughters goodbye as they are escorted by agents; 12-year-old boys being left alone on sidewalks after ICE raids; busboys being handcuffed outside local restaurants; neighbors being slammed to the ground, shoved into cars and vanishing. The breaking point happens when ordinary Americans can suddenly see themselves and their loved ones—their kids, parents, coworkers or neighbors—reflected in those images.

Read More: Gavin Newsom Says Trump ‘Manufactured’ Crisis in California, Announces Legal Challenge Over National Guard Order It's happened before. In 2012, hundreds and thousands of Dreamers put a human face to the children of immigrants as they held mass rallies across the nation, pressuring President Barack Obama to offer many of them relief from deportation. In them, millions of voters started to simply see “American Dreamers.” In 2018, during the Trump administration’s Zero Tolerance policy, the sight and sound of mothers being separated from their children at the southern border haunted American families. In migrant children, even midwestern mothers recognized the sound of their own kids. Today, those viral videos circulating online seem to have hit a new nerve in an America that is constantly searching for its moral compass. In rural Missouri, crowds gathered for Ming Li Hui, a beloved immigrant waitress from Hong Kong. In Worcester, a city in central Massachusetts, hundreds protested to demand “ICE stop taking mothers.” In a small San Diego street corner, a group of neighbors clashed with ICE agents who had just raided a restaurant. From coast to coast, these small rallies culminated in the mass protests held in Los Angeles over this weekend, marking what feels like the beginning of a new national breaking point.

Los Angeles, a majority-minority city with a significant undocumented population, has a unique history of protest. From the 1968 East Los Angeles student walkouts to the 1992 Rodney King Riots to the 2006 “Day Without Immigrants” protests, the city’s streets have traditionally been used as a tool to push politicians, shape public discourse, and echo deep-seated anger towards social injustices. Several pundits believe the Trump administration is counting on the L.A. protests to escalate into the type of violence that lays the groundwork for further military force, once again propping Trump as the national strongman hero. At this point, it’s unclear how the events will continue to unfold and whether or not Los Angeles will inspire other American cities to mass mobilize. But if history is any indication, then we should also wonder how long Americans will hold onto this moral outrage. Is the breaking point here to stay—or is it fleeting?