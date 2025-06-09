Israeli forces have intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship off the country’s coast and detained its crew, including activist Greta Thunberg. The vessel, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was transporting humanitarian supplies including rice, flour, and baby formula. It has a crew of 12, including French Member of the European Parliament, Rima Hassan. FFC said the boat was stopped and boarded by the Israeli military in international waters just after 3am local time on Monday, June 9. The organization was established in 2010 and describes itself as a “grassroots solidarity movement” working to end the Israeli blockade of Gaza through non-violent action.

Before the Israel-Hamas war, Israel still maintained control over what goods entered Gaza, as well as water and electricity supplies in the strip. This began after Hamas gained control over the strip in 2007. The organization’s human rights attorney, Huwaida Arraf, said its seizure “violates international law and defies the ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.” The organization shared footage appearing to show Israeli personnel intercepting the boat. In the video, the crew have their hands raised, and a person is heard saying “everyone, phones need to go, in the water.” Israel has dismissed the vessel as a “selfie yacht” and said the “tiny amount” of aid aboard would be distributed in Gaza. In a post on X, the government said the ship was being escorted to an Israeli port and that its crew would be returned safely to their home countries. It added that 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza over the last weeks, and that the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) had distributed 11 million meals in the territory since it began operations on May 26.

The GHF has faced sharp criticism from the United Nations and other aid organizations, who have accused it of “weaponizing aid”. Concerns over its operations have intensified following multiple fatal shootings of Palestinians near distribution hubs. Read more: How Closures at Food Distribution Hubs Are Impacting Gazans Here’s what we know about the ship and the status of its crew. Why was the Madleen heading to Gaza? The ship, named after Gaza’s first and only fisherwoman according to FFC, was launched from Sicily, Italy on June 1. The ship was carrying aid to Gaza, estimated to not be much more than a truck's-worth, but FFC said that the mission was to raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This campaign comes a month after another FFC ship, named “Conscience” was struck by drones and set on fire as a result of the attack while sailing in international waters. Who was onboard the Madleen?

The Ministry also published a video of the crew being handed water and sandwiches, saying they were safe and unharmed. Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the IDF to show the crew a video of events on October 7 2023, when Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage. The government is yet to comment on allegations that the seizure of the ship breaks international law. A government spokesperson has been approached for comment. What international reaction has there been? French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said that France has offered to assist in facilitating the “swift return” of the French nationals onboard the ship. In a press briefing Monday, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that the U.K. government urged the situation to be resolved “safely with restraint, in line with international humanitarian law”.

Special Rapporteur to the United Nations, Francesca Albanese said: “As the Madleen was reportedly intercepted and seized by Israeli forces in international waters, the UK gov must urgently seek full clarification and secure the immediate release of the vessel & its crew.”

In a post on social media, Albanese continued: “The Madleen must be allowed to continue its lawful humanitarian mission to Gaza.”

Amnesty International said that Israel’s interception of the ship ignores its "legal obligations towards civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip.”

“As the occupying power Israel has an international obligation to ensure civilians in Gaza have sufficient and safe access to food, medicine, and other supplies indispensable to their survival,” the human rights organisation said.