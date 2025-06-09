The Most Memorable Photos of Protests Erupting in Los Angeles Over Immigration Raids

Jae C. Hong—AP

Story

by

A standoff between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles opposing the Trump Administration’s immigration policies escalated over the weekend, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy more than 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city.

Demonstrators shut down the 101 freeway on Friday to protest coordinated federal immigration raids that swept across the greater Los Angeles area. At least 44 people were “administratively arrested” during a single operation that day, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson told CBS News.

Advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state plans to file a lawsuit early Monday against the president.

The raids sparked a three-day mobilization against Trump, who said the city had been “invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals.” On the campaign trail, he has vowed to launch the “largest deportation in American history.” Recent media reports suggest ICE has been ordered to arrest at least 3,000 people per day.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), local businesses were looted and vandalized during the unrest, while some demonstrators threw eggs and used incendiary devices against officers.

Though the LAPD initially described Saturday’s protests as “peaceful,” the situation escalated by Sunday evening. Police declared an unlawful assembly and dispersed crowds with tear gas and rubber bullets. “Demonstrators have marched to the LA Live area and are blocking all lanes of traffic on Figueroa and 11th St,” the department said in a post on X. “You are to leave the area immediately.”

The police department did not facilitate any arrests, but spoke about immigration authorities' right to conduct the raids. “Federal authorities have the right to be able to do what they’re doing," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "We don't engage in that activity."

Some key moments from the protests are captured in the images below.

LA Immigration Protests
Protestors watch from an overpass other protestors blocking the 101 Freeway on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama—Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
Demonstrators stand on top of a charred vehicle during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. Ringo Chiu—AFP/Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
A police officer fires a soft round near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angele, June 8, 2025. Eric Thayer—AP
LA Immigration Protests
Damaged California Highway Patrol cars sit on the 101 freeway on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. Jim Vondruska—Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
A man waves a Mexican flag as smoke and flames rise from a burning vehicle during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, near Los Angeles City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. David Swanson—Reuters
LA Immigration Protests
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrest a protester in front of the LA Federal Building on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Apu Gomes—Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
A protester raises their hands in front of LAPD officers during protests after a series of immigration raids on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. Spencer Platt—Getty Images
A protester holds up a Mexican flag atop a burning Waymo car on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama—Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past burning Waymo vehicles as protesters clash with law enforcement near the federal building during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. Etienne Laurent—AFP/Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
A police officer attempts to triage a protester after she was trampled by police on horse back during clashes between law enforcement and protesters on June 8, 2025 in downtown Los Angeles. Jim Vondruska—Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
Police clear demonstrators after they blocked a street with a barricade during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2025. David Ryder—AFP/Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
Pyrotechnics are seen as law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. Ringo Chiu—AFP/Getty Images
LA Immigration Protests
Waymo cars burn during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, June 8, 2025. Daniel Cole—Reuters

Must-Reads from TIME