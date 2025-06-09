Though the LAPD initially described Saturday’s protests as “peaceful,” the situation escalated by Sunday evening. Police declared an unlawful assembly and dispersed crowds with tear gas and rubber bullets. “Demonstrators have marched to the LA Live area and are blocking all lanes of traffic on Figueroa and 11th St,” the department said in a post on X. “You are to leave the area immediately.”

The police department did not facilitate any arrests, but spoke about immigration authorities' right to conduct the raids. “Federal authorities have the right to be able to do what they’re doing," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "We don't engage in that activity."

Some key moments from the protests are captured in the images below.