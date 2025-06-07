In an escalation of Elon Musk’s fractured relationship with President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, the Tesla CEO has floated the idea of starting a new political party to rival the two-party system. Musk conducted a poll via his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asking his 220 million followers: “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” The public results show that around 80% of respondents voted yes.

“The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!” Musk said, reacting to the results of his Thursday, June 5, poll. “And exactly 80% of people agree…This is Fate.” On Friday, Musk shared a potential name: "The America Party." The moniker echoes that of his super political action committee (PAC), America PAC, which was founded in 2024 to support Trump’s efforts to return to the White House. The super PAC reportedly spent around $200 million to help elect Trump. Musk’s donations made him Trump’s largest, and most prominent, donor in the 2024 election. Read More: 5 Things To Watch As the Trump-Musk Meltdown Proceeds In 2016 and 2020, Musk voted for Trump’s Democratic opponents—Hillary Clinton and former President Joe Biden, respectively. But during the 2022 midterm elections, Musk said he intended to vote Republican, and that later developed into him becoming Trump’s close ally, which was cemented when the President positioned him as lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role he held until recently.

Social media posts by Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are displayed on smartphones on June 5, 2025, in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

Meanwhile, when talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said he didn't have any plans to speak with Musk.

But some lawmakers are convinced that the feud between Trump and Musk will soon thaw, and that the latter's idea for a new political party won't come to fruition.

On Friday, Republican Rep. Jimmy Patronis of Florida told NewsNation’s Blake Burman: “Elon Musk is not gonna create a new political party... Trump knows that sometimes you’re going to have [a] falling out with those that you trust, you like, that you’re friends with. It happens with us in D.C. all the time. Mark my words, about a month from now, these guys will be hanging around again.”