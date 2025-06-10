Inside Donald Trump’s Mass-Deportation Operation

The cacophony is overwhelming. Inmates climb out of their bunks, lean on the bars, and plead and whistle for attention. Module 8 is different from a typical CECOT unit in several ways, Garcia explains. The detainees are allowed blankets and pillows. They eat fast food. They are rambunctious and defiant. As the warden leads the visitors out, the prisoners appear on the verge of mutiny, chanting “Libertad! Libertad!”

Next, Garcia takes the visitors into Module 7. It’s silent inside. The prisoners are Salvadoran nationals, some of whom have been at CECOT for years. They wear white shirts, white shorts, and face masks, and sit upright, staring blankly through the bars. Their cells contain nothing but a pila—a tub they use as a toilet—and bare steel bunks. Inmates spend all day inside, emerging only for 30 minutes of calisthenics or Bible study, according to the warden. There are no TVs or radios. The prisoners can’t make or accept phone calls. They can’t receive visitors, or even letters. They have spoken to no one outside the prison since their arrival. Staff remind them what El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, has said publicly: No one who goes into CECOT will ever come out. “They have lost the will to fight or resist us,” Garcia says.