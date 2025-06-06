Advertisement Advertisement

But the fight has since taken a far more personal turn, bolstered by Musk’s allegation that Trump is listed in the files related to the late financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk said in a post shared via his social media platform, X. He did not provide evidence pertaining to this. The accusation has spurred Democrats to chase the full unsealing of the Epstein files. California Rep. Robert Garcia and Massachusetts Rep. Stephen F. Lynch—Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform—sent a letter on June 5 to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel.

“We write with profound alarm at allegations that files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have not been declassified and released to the American public because they personally implicate President Trump,” read the letter titled “Is Trump Suppressing The Epstein Files?” The White House responded, saying that the move by the Oversight Committee members was “another baseless stunt that bears no weight in fact or reality.”

Social media posts by Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are displayed on smartphones on June 5, 2025, in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

Here’s what to know about the Epstein files and the renewed push to declassify them following Musk’s allegation. What do we know about the Epstein files so far?

On Feb. 27, Bondi released more than 100 pages of declassified documents related to Epstein—as part of the Trump Administration’s vow to be more transparent regarding the high-profile case. During the presidential election, Trump promised to appease the clamoring for the alleged “client list” of Epstein’s since his arrest and subsequent death by suicide in 2019. Though Bondi called this the “first phase” of declassified files, people were underwhelmed by the published pages, as much of the text had been redacted. Bondi’s release included Epstein’s “black book,” which had previously been published. It featured names like Trump and former President Bill Clinton, but as the New York Times reported, there were people in the book with whom Epstein had never even met, and thus listed names are not necessarily connected to Epstein’s activities. One of the only never-before-seen documents included in the release was an “Evidence List” of catalogued evidence obtained by investigators.

Bondi blamed the FBI for the fact that the report was incomplete, suggesting in a published letter to Patel that the FBI had more information related to Epstein. Bondi ordered Patel to deliver the rest of the investigation documents and “conduct an immediate investigation” to understand why she had only received parts of the files. There is much discussion as to whether a fully-fledged “Epstein client list” even exists. Jacob Shamsian, Business Insider’s legal correspondent who has covered the Epstein case for years, said via social media on Feb. 27: “I should also point out that the ‘Jeffrey Epstein client list’ does not exist and makes no sense on multiple levels (you think he made a list???). But if Pam Bondi wants to prove me wrong, I welcome it.” Read More: Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi Blames FBI for Incomplete ‘Epstein Files’ Will the Musk allegations prompt the release of further Epstein files?

Musks’ allegations have brought the Epstein files back into the spotlight, but there were already calls for them to be published in full. In April, Trump was asked by a reporter about when the next phase of the files are due to be released, to which he responded: “I don’t know. I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that. I really don’t know.” Since then, Democrats have continued to push for more documents to be released. Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York released a statement in May, “demanding that [Bondi] promptly release the Jeffrey Epstein Files in full.” Spurred by Musk’s allegation, Democrats including Garcia, Goldman, and Lynch are now renewing these calls for more transparency. But it remains to be seen whether or not the pressure will be enough for Bondi, Patel, or Trump to provide more answers. What do we know about Trump's relationship with Epstein? Trump's connection to Epstein dates back decades. In a 2002 interview with New York magazine, he famously said that Epstein was “a lot of fun to be with.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump told the reporter.

In July 2019, NBC News’ TODAY released unearthed video footage believed to be from 1992, which showed Trump greeting Epstein at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The two men could be seen laughing as they engaged in conversation.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Trump made strides to distance himself.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office in 2019, Trump said: “I had a falling out with him [Epstein]. I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”