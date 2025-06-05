How and When You Can See June’s Spectacular Strawberry Moon

An upcoming lunar event is sure to catch the attention of avid sky-watchers. In June, the Strawberry Moon will make an appearance. Known for its unique amber hues and, at certain glances, rosy glow, the Strawberry Moon is thought of as the final full moon of the spring or the first full moon of the summer. It’s the 6th of 12 full moons in 2025. In short, it’s something you won’t want to miss. In rare moments, the Strawberry Moon can occur at the same time as the summer solstice. This was the case in 2016, when Astronaut Jeff Williams of NASA captured the “spectacular rise” of the full moon from the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams captured this image of the Strawberry Moon from the International Space Station in June 2016. Jeff Williams—NASA

In 2023, the Strawberry Moon shone over New York City’s Statue of Liberty landmark, resulting in striking photos taken in the early hours of the morning. Here’s how and when you can see the celestial event in 2025: What exactly is the Strawberry Moon and how did it get its name? The name Strawberry Moon comes from the fact that the month of June is when the harvesting of strawberries occurs, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Moons often get their name from the season, like how May’s Flower Moon references spring’s abundance of blossoms. According to Western Washington University, the Strawberry Moon moniker was used by several Indigenous tribes.

Other Native American tribes have called the lunar spectacular the Hot Moon and the Blooming Moon, to commemorate the spring season, and the Hatching Moon or Birth Moon to commemorate new life. Outside of North America, Europeans have in the past dubbed it the Rose Moon or even the Honey Moon, as June is typically the first honey harvest of the year. Read More: Stunning Photos Show the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in All Its Glory

The Strawberry Moon rises next to the Olympic rings adorning the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 22, 2024. Stefano Relladini—Getty Images

When can you see the 2025 Strawberry Moon? The Strawberry Moon’s peak is expected to fall on June 11 at 3:44 A.M. ET, though the best time to view the moon will be as it rises on June 10 at dusk in the Southeast of the U.S., when the moon casts a warm, amber hue across the sky.

The moon rising occurs at different times depending on location. In New York, for example, the best time to view the lunar event will be at 8:30 p.m. in New York, and around 8:00 p.m. in Los Angeles. The red supergiant star Antares will be visible in the night sky on June 10 or 11. Australians and New Zealanders, along with those in the South Pacific, will be able to watch the moon occult—or block—Antares. Antares is the brightest star in the Scorpius constellation, and its lunar occultation will occur at twilight for those in the western part of the South Pacific, and in the eastern part of the region it will occur later in the evening, around 7:00 p.m. local time. Read More: Scientists Are Stumped by Mysterious Pulsing ‘Star’

The Strawberry Moon rises behind the medieval tower of Santo Stefano di Sessanio in Italy on June 13, 2022. Lorenzo Di Cola—Getty Images

What is the best way to witness the 2025 Strawberry Moon?

The moon will appear clearest in places without light pollution and from an elevated spot. Ideal locations include someplace with an uncompromised view of the eastern horizon

June's Strawberry Moon is also the lowest-hanging full moon of the year as seen from the Northern Hemisphere. According to EarthSky, this Strawberry Moon is the lowest full moon since 2006, due to the major lunar standstill. This phenomenon, which occurs every 18.6 years, causes the moonrise and moonset to occur at the most extreme north and southernmost points.

Best practices for viewing the moon with a bare eye is to give yourself "plenty of time for your eyes to adjust and look carefully," according to NASA.

But the full moon can be seen with even more specificity via binoculars or a small telescope, which allow viewers to observe many different features of the moon, including its mountain ridges and where it has been marked by impacts from other celestial objects.