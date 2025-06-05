Warning: This post contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. Since it debuted in 2021, Ginny & Georgia has become a smash hit for Netflix. The story of a mother named Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her daughter Ginny (Atonia Gentry) has captivated audiences, making it one of the streamer's most-watched shows ever. It’s easy to understand the appeal; Ginny & Georgia is stuffed to the brim with drama, shocking revelations, murder, intrigue, and characters with shady pasts. And it’s no stranger to controversy, with a joke in Season 2 that pop superstar Taylor Swift called out as “lazy” and “deeply sexist.” Thankfully, Season 3, whose 10 episodes drop on June 5, is more interested in drama contained entirely within the fictional town of Wellsbury, Mass. And there’s plenty to explore.

Advertisement Advertisement

Georgia’s arrest over the killing of Tom Fuller bookended Season 2, and Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia deals largely with Georgia’s murder trial. Things look increasingly bleak for Georgia as the season wears on, and she begins to prepare for a life in prison. But the end of Episode 9 turns everything on its head. Her son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) takes the stand as the only witness, and lies in court: he says it wasn’t Georgia who killed Tom, but his biological father, Gil (Aaron Ashmore). Read more: Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2025 How Georgia gets off the hook for murder

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller Courtesy of Netflix

The finale picks up from this major turning point, one that admittedly seems like it came out of nowhere. But Ginny & Georgia then flashes back to the previous day for some crucial context, when Ginny went to see Austin at his school. Because Georgia has been under house arrest and, due to the national media storm over the case, Ginny’s father Zion (Nathan Mitchell) petitioned for temporary custody, Ginny now lives with him while Austin is with his father, Gil.

At the school, Ginny tells Austin that Gil’s going to take him away from Wellsbury and move to Michigan. Ginny shows Austin the bruise Gil left on her arm, and convinces Austin to lie in the trial to protect their mother. “It’s a murder trial, we have to give them a murderer,” Ginny tells Austin, suggesting he invent a story that Gil was at the house. But they need a motive to make the story work, and Austin has one—he overheard Georgia and Cynthia (Tom’s wife) talking about how they blocked Gil’s apartment application so he could live closer to Austin. Turns out Austin wasn’t the only person Ginny approached to help free Georgia. Ginny also saw Cynthia the night before, pleading with her to help protect Georgia. Cynthia tells her she should leave, which leads Ginny to resort to blackmail, threatening to reveal Cynthia’s affair with Joe (Raymond Ablack), telling her she has footage of them having sex in Blue Farm, the coffee shop Joe owns. Cynthia is shocked, but Ginny is not messing around: “My mom might not drag you down with her, but I would,” she tells her. Cynthia then lies on the stand, saying it’s possible that under her great stress, she didn’t notice Gil entering her house. Later, Cynthia discovers that there are no cameras at Blue Farm and that Ginny manipulated her to help free Georgia. Whether that decision comes back to haunt the family will likely be discovered in Season 4.

Ginny’s plan works: The jury finds Georgia not guilty, and she can start to get her life back on track, including regaining custody of Austin and Ginny. Ginny and Georgia are thrilled to have their family back together, but Austin seems less sure. He looks visibly distressed as he walks back into their house. Will he be able to handle the reality of what he’s done, condemning an innocent person to prison while letting his mother walk free for murder? Read more: The Best TV Shows of 2025 So Far Romance is put on the back burner

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller Courtesy of Netflix

Meanwhile, the kids in Ginny & Georgia are not all right. Marcus (Felix Mallard) is at risk of failing his sophomore year and is struggling with a drinking problem. His twin sister, Max (Sara Waisglass), told their parents about Marcus’ problem, which leads to him shutting her out completely—yet she still comes to his defense, helping cover for him when he sneaks out to an end-of-year school party. Max can’t seem to catch a break, and her closest friends, including Ginny, no longer seem to want her around. Before that party, Ginny sees Marcus. They confess their love for one another and kiss, putting their romance back on track.

While Ginny and the other students are partying away, Joe, who’s loved Georgia for years, stemming from a chance meeting they had as kids, comes to ask Georgia about whether Gil really killed Tom. Georgia shocks him, immediately revealing it was she who killed Tom. She goes even further to confess her other murders, and that just about everything the media was saying about her was true. “I’m so tired of lying. I’m so tired of running. I just want to stand still,” she says. Georgia cares deeply for Joe, and the stars never aligned for them to be together. But now that her husband, Mayor Randolph (Scott Porter), has filed for divorce, they finally have the opportunity to start a relationship. Even with these confessions, Joe cannot deny his feelings for her, saying “Screw it” before leaning in for a kiss. However, Georgia makes a wise decision, realizing she can’t keep jumping from one man to another, and puts the prospect of a relationship on pause. It’s time for her to prioritize herself and her kids.

Meanwhile, at the party, Marcus’ drinking is out of control; his depression is getting worse. Max helps him get home, and he goes off on a teary, drunken rant to his parents, wherein he repeats over and over that he hates himself. Max wants him to go to rehab, but his mom is worried about him falling behind—if he doesn’t go to summer school, he’ll have to repeat sophomore year. They’re torn over how to handle it. Ginny sneaks into his room and sees how much he’s struggling, tearfully handing him her poem (called “Sunshine”), which he loves, before she leaves. She realizes that before they can be together, Marcus needs the chance to get better. The next morning, Marcus’ mother takes him in the car, and though it’s not stated explicitly, it's suggested she’s driving him to a rehabilitation facility. A shocking final scene calls the future into question

Raymond Ablack as Joe, Brianne Howey as Georgia Courtesy of Netflix

Just as peace begins to settle in for Georgia, she gets an unsettling call from her father, Shane, who’s still in prison. She hasn’t seen him since she was a child, and he still calls her Mary, a name she abandoned years ago. He has a warning for her: “If I can find you, anyone can. Your mom, your stepdad. Mary, you have to be careful.” The next morning, we see two people driving by Georgia’s house in a truck, though their identity is unclear. But it’s a frightening revelation for Georgia, who’s spent her whole life running from her past. She’d like to be done running, but it might not be her decision to make.

But the biggest reveal in Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia comes in the final scene. There’s a long-awaited sense of calm in their home as Ginny sits in the kitchen, watching her mother grab milk out of the fridge and drink it. There’s a beat, then surprise washes over Ginny’s face. She turns around to her mom and asks, “Mom, didn’t you say you drink milk when you’re pregnant?” They both look at each other in shock, ending the season. It’s especially surprising given that Georgia used her own daughter’s pregnancy test to fake a pregnancy just a couple of episodes ago to try and keep the mayor from leaving her, which backfired. But the episode, and Season 3, end there, with Ginny and Georgia looking at each other in disbelief. There’s plenty of lingering intrigue at the end of this season, and the possibility of another child is bound to shake things up even further when the series returns.