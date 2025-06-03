7 Things You Need to Do Before Air Conditioner Season

Hot days can feel unbearable without a strong air-conditioning system. Yet many of us take these essential devices for granted. “The only time people pay attention to their air conditioner is when it's not working,” says Jeffrey Siegel, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Toronto who researches ventilation and indoor air quality. That’s a mistake: Taking good care of your AC can help ensure it provides sufficient air flow, controls humidity, is energy efficient, and lasts as long as possible. “An air conditioner that's not well maintained will not provide the same level of comfort” as one that is, Siegel says.

Here’s how experts suggest tuning-up your AC so it works optimally. Change the filter There’s no universal equation that determines exactly how often you need to change your AC filter, which traps airborne particles like dust, pollen, and other pollutants. Manufacturers typically advise replacing it every three months, and that works as an initial target, Siegel says—but the frequency might need to be tweaked based on your home environment. Next time you change yours, check how dirty it is. “When I look at my filter, it’s covered with cat hair,” he says. “If I changed it when the manufacturer said to change it, I'd have gone past the time when I should change it.” There are two big consequences to not changing your filter often enough, Siegel adds: It reduces air flow, which hurts the device’s efficiency and ability to provide comfort. Plus, when the filter gets really dirty, the air starts to find paths around it, rather than going through it—which HVAC experts call “bypass.” “It won't be treating as much air, so there are definitely air-quality concerns,” he says.

Read More: Why You Sweat So Much at Night—And What to Do About It When AC filters get especially dirty, allergens, fungal spores, bad smells, and other things no one wants to be breathing can circulate back into the house, triggering or exacerbating a range of lung conditions, says Dr. Mahmoud Moammar, a pulmonologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. “It is a big deal, especially for vulnerable people, like children or elderly patients with chronic lung diseases like asthma and chronic bronchitis," he says. “It can affect their health tremendously.” Consider upgrading your filter Air filters are rated based on the MERV system, which stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value and measures how well they can capture particles from the air. The scale goes from 1 to 20; the higher the number, the more efficient its filtration. Lower efficiency filters are cheaper and don’t have to be changed as often since they’re not removing as much junk from the air, Siegel says. Generally, though, he prefers using a filter that’s at least a MERV 13, which helps ensure good, healthy air quality.

Clean up around the outdoor unit Before you crank your AC up for the summer, make sure to do some maintenance to the area surrounding the outdoor unit. That means removing weeds, shrubs, sticks, lawn furniture, and anything else that might have piled up over the winter, says Richie Drew, vice president of operations at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach, S.C. “You need adequate space—a couple feet around the unit—for it to breathe properly,” he says. “If the bushes are right up against it, it can't do what it needs to do.” Read More: The Healthiest Way to Clean Your House Check the base of the unit, too: Dirt can settle underneath, making the entire thing uneven, leading to performance issues and major repairs down the road, Drew says. Use a hose with moderate water pressure (not a power washer) to spray the whole thing down, clearing away cobwebs or other detritus that might have accumulated. “Anything obstructing airflow will cause your unit to work harder,” he says.

Take the cover off Most AC units can withstand all kinds of harsh weather, so using a cover during the off-season isn’t necessary. Yet some people still choose to cover theirs up. If you’re one of them, don’t forget to remove it. “If there’s one thing you should make sure you do every season before you start running your air conditioner, it's that if you put a cover over that unit in the winter, remember you did,” says William Bahnfleth, a professor of architectural engineering and an indoor air quality expert at Penn State University. Otherwise, without proper air flow, the unit won't be able to properly function, which can lead to overheating and a slew of other problems, including trapped moisture. Clear or replace clogged condensate drains Condensate drains are important because they remove extra moisture produced during the cooling process. “Condensation is a natural byproduct of how an air conditioner functions,” explains Robert Weitz, founder of RTK Environmental Group, an independent company that tests indoor air quality. “It takes warm air and then creates cold air out of it, so you're going to have a normal amount of condensation, which is just water droplets.” Those beads of water have to go somewhere, so they exit through a condensate drain.

Read More: How to Spend Time Outside if You Hate Getting Sweaty To check your AC, look for the drain line that runs from the indoor unit to the outdoor unit. If you notice lots of water dripping out of or pooling around the unit, or if the condensation pan is full, you might have a clog. Some people can fix the problem themselves by using a wet/dry vacuum, in addition to other steps; if that sounds daunting, your best bet might be enlisting an HVAC professional, Weitz advises. Rethink your usage habits Lots of people run their AC units more than is actually necessary. “The best way to save energy is to turn something off,” Bahnfleth says. Plus, the less you use your AC, the longer it will last. He’s gotten in the habit of opening his windows when he gets up at 6 a.m. and letting the outside air keep the house comfortable for as long as possible. “I think we could all be learning how to use our systems effectively,” he says. “It’s surprising how many days the cooling never needs to be turned on, and that's going to give you better air quality, too.”

Consider calling in a professional

One of the most important things to do at the start of AC season is fix anything that’s wrong with your unit, Bahnfleth says. In some cases, that will be obvious: You’ll get annoyed by weird or loud noises and odors, notice your energy bill has skyrocketed, or spot signs of a leak. And, of course, “you’ll probably notice that it’s just too warm or humid," he says.

Even if your AC doesn’t outwardly appear broken, it can be worth having an HVAC contractor take a look. Most experts recommend scheduling an annual inspection: These technicians are trained to look for problems and help ensure your unit is working as efficiently as possible. “If they’re good, they'll do a few things,” Siegel says. For example, they’ll clean off the outside part of the unit, if you haven't already done so; check all the parts inside for overall cleanliness; and gauge airflow.

Regular maintenance is key to ensuring you’re able to stay cool when you need to, Bahnfleth says. “Once a year to have your whole system checked out is a pretty good starting point, because a lot of people just don't do any maintenance,” he says. “That’s really the biggest problem. It’s not that systems aren't designed well—but if they’re not maintained, they won't do what they're supposed to do.”