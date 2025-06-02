Eight people were hospitalized after a man with a “makeshift flamethrower” threw an incendiary device into a crowd of protestors in a mall in Boulder, Colo., who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. Four women and four men between the ages of 52 to 88 were injured in the attack and taken to Denver metro hospitals, according to Boulder police. Police said in a post on X Monday morning that no victims have died. At least one was in serious condition, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a press conference Sunday evening. He described the injuries resulting from the attack as consistent with those of burn victims.

Advertisement Advertisement

Authorities arrested a suspect identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of El Paso County, according to the Boulder Police Department. He has been charged with two state-level counts of first-degree murder. The Department of Justice has also charged him with a federal hate crime. Soliman told police that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and could conduct another attack, according to an affidavit filed Monday. Plans for Sunday's attack had been in motion for a year, the affidavit said Soliman told authorities. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin identified Soliman as an undocumented immigrant who overstayed his tourism visa. He filed for asylum in September 2022 and remained after his visa expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said. “The Colorado terrorist attack suspect, Mohamed Soliman, is illegally in our country,” McLaughlin told TIME in a statement. Read more: Ehud Barak: Israel Must Back Donald Trump’s Deal To End the War in Gaza

The National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local authorities to investigate the incident as a “targeted act of terrorism,” according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The suspect yelled “Free Palestine” while throwing the incendiary device into the crowd, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said Sunday evening. Authorities found 14 unlit Molotov cocktails in the vicinity where Soliman was arrested, according to a federal complaint.

“We stand in full solidarity with those targeted. And we will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety. We stand in full solidarity with those targeted,” Michalek said in a statement.