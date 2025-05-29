Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has expressed her disappointment after President Donald Trump said he would “take a look at” pardoning the men who were convicted of plotting to kidnap her in 2020. “I’m disappointed that they're even considering it, frankly,” Gov. Whitmer, a Democrat, said in an interview with WOOD-TV on Thursday. Whitmer said she intends on expressing these feelings to the White House, also. She went on to condemn political violence as a whole—something Trump was also a victim of in July 2024 after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Penn.

“You know, when the President got it in Pennsylvania, I was one of the first people on either side of the aisle to condemn it,” Whitmer said. “We have to condemn political violence, no matter where it comes from, no matter who it's aimed at. It does a disservice to everyone, if we do anything short of that.” Trump’s comments were made in the Oval Office on Wednesday when he swore in Jeanine Pirro as D.C.’s interim U.S. attorney. “I will take a look at it. It's been brought to my attention,” Trump told reporters when asked if he would pardon the men. “I did watch the trial. It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job. I'll be honest with you, it looked to me like some people said some stupid things.” In October 2020, during Trump’s first term in office, the federal government revealed its bust of the elaborate conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer, who had been criticized by right-wing politicians, including Trump, over her COVID-19 policies.

The investigation resulted in the charging of over a dozen people linked with a local rightwing militia group, the Wolverine Watchmen. In the end, there were nine combined convictions and guilty pleas and five acquittals in the case. Read More: ‘A Perfect Storm.’ The Michigan Plot Lays Bare the Dangers of Ignoring the Far-Right Threat The same day that the Department of Justice announced the initial arrests made in relation to the plot to kidnap Whitmer, Trump criticized her via social media. “Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job,” he wrote. “My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist.” Trump’s recent assertion that he’ll consider pardoning the men who plotted the kidnap come after his new pardon attorney, Ed Martin Jr., stated on The Breanna Morello Show podcast that he wants to take a “hard look” at the Whitmer case, particularly the two ringleaders—Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.—who are serving longer sentences.

“On the pardon front, we can’t leave these guys behind,” Martin Jr. said.



Read More: A Stark Look at the Recent History of Political Violence in America Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is often considered to be a potential 2028 candidate for the Democratic Party Many consider Whitmer as a potential 2028 contender to run for President. Michigan is often regarded as a key swing state in the presidential race—with close margins in the past election and 15 electoral votes up for grabs. The second-term Governor also has a strong approval rating—63% according to the results of an Impact Research poll published in May. Whitmer has been a key Democrat who has spoken about working with Trump, rather than against him, leading some to see her as a diplomatic choice for the 2028 election, amid ongoing efforts to bridge political divides. Whitmer has yet to confirm that she plans to run for President—in fact, she denied she has any intention of running in 2028 when asked during a July 2024 interview with the Detroit Free Press.

"I have no plans. I have no plans to run for President, not this year, not in the foreseeable future. I'm not making any plans on that front," she said.