Elon Musk has announced that his time as the leader of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reaching its end. “As my scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said on X. “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” Tesla CEO Musk has implemented a slew of far-reaching changes in his bid to eliminate waste within the government. His cuts at federal agencies and the termination of billions of dollars of government contracts—many of which have reportedly since been revived—prompted much criticism.

And Musk has personally taken a hit, too. His Tesla showrooms have been the subject of arson attacks and people have boycotted both him and his businesses in protest. Read More: Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington Here’s a look back at Musk’s most controversial moments during his time as a "special government employee." “Cruel” email to federal employees sparks mass criticism In February, Musk’s leadership was questioned over an email sent to various government departments, requesting that employees respond within a certain time frame and summarize their work for the week. The email—which boasted the subject line “What did you do last week?”—was sent from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to workers in several government departments. Musk added via social media that “failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.” However, there was no mention of resignation in the email sent to employees.

The email—and Musk's accompanying social media warning—garnered ire from several unions and prominent voices. Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), referred to the directive as “cruel and disrespectful,” and called Musk an “out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire.” Some department heads initially instructed their employees to focus on their own internal performance review process, as opposed to responding to the email. FBI Director Kash Patel told employees in an email that they should “pause any responses.” Earlier this week, it was reported that the Pentagon had ended the initiative with its civilian employees, who will no longer be required to send an email specifying what they did the previous week. Overhauling multiple agencies through DOGE Musk has garnered much controversy during his time leading DOGE, specifically for his massive cuts at the federal level which, alongside actions from the Trump Administration, contributed to mass layoffs, the termination of government contracts, and efforts to close entire agencies. DOGE claims to have saved an estimated $175 billion for the federal government, a number which has been brought into question during various verification attempts.

Musk’s goal to cut $2 trillion dollars has resulted in a multi-state lawsuit against Musk and DOGE, amid allegations that they violated the Constitution by accessing government data systems, canceling contracts of federal agencies, and terminating federal employees. Musk’s straight-arm salute at a Trump rally At a celebratory rally after Trump’s inauguration, Musk’s White House career got off to a contentious start when he seemingly offered a straight-arm salute at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., as he excitedly told the crowd: “My heart goes out to you.” The motion immediately garnered controversy, with some people, including history professors who study fascism and U.S. Representatives, expressing concern that the action was similar to a Nazi salute. Some, including the Anti-Defamation League, came to Musk’s defense, arguing that he was seemingly making an “awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm.”

Musk addressed the controversy himself, saying: “The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi.” DOGE employees resigning Several civil service employees resigned from DOGE, citing their refusal to use their expertise to “dismantle critical public services,” according to a joint resignation letter sent to the White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on Feb. 25, that was obtained by the Associated Press.



The employees had worked for the United States Digital Service, but said their duties had been integrated into DOGE. Musk directly responded to the AP article, calling it “fake news from Associated Propaganda.” “These were Dem political holdovers who refused to return to the office,” Musk said of the employees. “They would have been fired had they not resigned.”



There have also been mass resignations from top-ranking government officials since Trump returned to the White House and set up DOGE.

David Lebryk, the highest-ranking Treasury Department career official, retired on Jan. 31 after clashing with Musk’s team over access to government payment systems, the Washington Post reported.

Musk criticizes Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

Shortly before announcing that his DOGE role was coming to its scheduled end, Musk criticized Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in a public forum. During an interview with CBS, he agreed that the spending bill—which is now heading to the Senate—undermines the spending cuts brought about by DOGE.



“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit,” Musk said. “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both, [that’s] my personal opinion.”

It isn't the first time that Musk has openly critiqued movements or people from the White House. He previously called out Peter Navarro—the senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, and the architect of Trump’s tariffs—calling him "dumber than a sack of bricks."

