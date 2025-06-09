How Often Should You Really Go to the Dentist?

Going to the dentist is essential for preventing and detecting cavities, gum disease, and other oral issues. But few people go enough: According to the latest federal data, only 65% of adults had a dental exam or cleaning in the past year. How often do you really need to visit the dentist? Here’s what oral health experts say. Why go at all? Research shows a strong link between oral diseases and systemic ones. “Regular dental visits are critical for early detection of oral health issues before they escalate or spread to other parts of the body,” says Dr. Kemia Zeinali, founder of Dreamhouse Dental in Bell Gardens, Calif. “For example, untreated cavities, tooth decay, and gum disease can lead to serious health problems like heart disease and diabetes.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Read More: America's Dental Health Is in Trouble Dentists also perform oral cancer screenings for people with risk factors or symptoms, which are “critical to catching such cancers early in their development,” says Dr. Prabha Krishnan, president of the New York State Dental Association and an attending and chief of periodontics at Flushing Hospital Medical Center. “Good oral health is the gateway for good overall health.” How many times a year should you go to the dentist? Previously, the American Dental Association (ADA) advised people to visit their dentist every six months. But the ADA now recommends that the proper cadence for check-ups and professional cleanings should be tailored to each individual's oral health needs, dictated by the patient’s age, health status, and oral health conditions. “While some people may need check-ups every six months, others with higher risk factors for dental disease may need more frequent visits,” says Dr. Natasha M. Flake, president of the American Association of Endodontists. Experts agree that most adults benefit from seeing a dentist at least twice a year for preventive care and early detection of issues like cavities and gum disease.

“The best way to determine how often you should go to the dentist is to actually go to the dentist,” Flake says. Your dentist can then make a personalized recommendation for you, based on your own oral health and risk factors. Who needs more frequent visits? Older adults likely benefit from going to the dentist most frequently. This is because gum-disease risk typically increases with age. “Several factors contribute to this, including changes in oral health, a decrease in saliva production, and the potential for chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, which can also affect gum health,” says Zeinali. Many older adults have dental restorations or prosthetics, which are harder to clean and maintain; less thorough cleaning increases the likelihood of gum disease. “Regular visits allow your dentist to monitor the condition of your gums, provide professional cleanings, and recommend appropriate treatments,” he says. For that reason, if you have a history of gum disease or significant dental work, your dentist may suggest visits every three to six months, rather than the typical six-month interval, says Zeinali.

Read More: The Worst Thing to Say to Someone Who’s Depressed Other more vulnerable groups include people with a history of obesity, excessive drinking and smoking—or those who haven’t gone to the dentist in a long time. “For those who have neglected oral care for many years, two visits a year are likely not enough,” she adds. “They will need more frequent professional cleanings by a dentist or dental hygienist, as well as possible periodontal surgery or lasering.” And people with periodontal (gum) disease usually should go to the dentist more often than twice yearly. “A dentist or periodontist can make a recommendation based on the severity of gum disease and how well it is controlled,” Flake says. Should people with dentures go to the dentist? A common misconception is that people with complete dentures do not need to go to the dentist, Flake says. Even if you have no natural teeth, it is still important to regularly visit a dentist for examination of the soft tissues (gums) and temporomandibular joint, and to evaluate any dentures.

“Prevention is key in dentistry,” says Flake. “It is much better to prevent a dental problem than it is to deal with it once it occurs.”