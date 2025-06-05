The L.A. Wildfires Redefined Senior Year for These Students

Around 175 John Muir students and 16 staff members lost their homes in the Eaton fires, according to the L.A. Times. For Harmon, one of the bright spots was getting to plan her prom as class president—a moment where her classmates were able to come together and enjoy themselves. Their prom tickets were paid for by actor Steve Carell, and the charity Alice’s Kids, and the community came together to provide students with hair and makeup appointments. Harmon says the fires have made them more appreciative of the little moments—especially as many of her classmates are still grieving their losses.

“I still have conversations with a lot of people crying, experiencing the anger, the confusion of just like, ‘Why did this have to happen to so many of us at the same time?’ The only way we're kind of getting through it is being with each other and speaking to each other, because we all have an understanding of the pain that we're going through,” says Harmon. “We've been trying to make the most of every celebratory moment, because we know how suddenly things can change.”