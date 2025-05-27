A growing number of overseas universities, particularly in Asia, are offering themselves as a transfer option for Harvard international students affected by Donald Trump’s ban on their enrollment. Harvard’s international students learned on May 22 that their once-in-a-lifetime chance to study at the top university in the U.S.—and by some metrics, the world—may soon be cut short. The Trump Administration announced that they were stripping Harvard University of its authorization to enroll international students via the Student and Exchange Visitor Program—just one of the Administration’s moves to penalize the school for not sufficiently acceding to a list of demands mainly relating to its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and pro-Palestinian student protestors. The university is now in a legal battle with the Administration over the attempted ban, while Trump on Monday threatened to redirect $3 billion in grants from Harvard to trade schools.

Students can, for now, remain at Harvard under a temporary injunction by a federal judge. But in the meantime international students at the school will have to weigh whether to try and stay on, transfer to another school in the U.S. to maintain their visa status in case Harvard’s legal challenge fails, or complete their studies elsewhere in the world. Read More: Harvard’s International Students Left in Limbo Amid Legal Battle With Trump Administration Some international students at other institutions in the U.S., particularly those at schools with smaller endowments, have also begun wondering if they’re next on Trump’s chopping block. Experts tell TIME that the consequence could be a lower prestige of American higher education in the eyes of the world—and that universities in other countries could jump on the chance to attract top talent that would have otherwise gone to the U.S. “Harvard attracts some very, very good people from all over the world, so it hurts the university quite substantially to lose that talent,” says Simon Marginson, a professor of higher education at Oxford University and the founding director of the Center for Global Higher Education. Universities in Asia that have over the years risen the global ranks in terms of STEM fields will especially benefit, Marginson says, particularly as a large number of international students in the U.S. come from Asia.

Some are already hoping to. Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology was among the first to make an offer to Harvard students. The school announced on Friday an “open invitation” to students currently enrolled at Harvard as well as those holding confirmed offers to continue their studies at HKUST. “This initiative comes in response to evolving global academic landscapes and reinforces HKUST’s commitment to fostering a diverse, world-class learning environment,” the school said. HKUST said it will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures, and academic support to students. The university also set up a dedicated team and email hotline for prospective students affected by the ban. The announcement came after Hong Kong authorities urged local universities to offer support to Harvard international students—who comprise more than a quarter of Harvard’s student body and many of whom come from mainland China and Hong Kong.

“In response to the ban on Harvard University recruiting international students, the Education Bureau has immediately contacted local universities to call on them to take proactive action,” Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said in a social media post. Choi added that Hong Kong universities should make use of raised quotas for non-local student intake at this time. Other local universities in Hong Kong followed suit: City University said it was “extending support to international students facing academic disruption, inviting them to continue their education in Hong Kong,” adding that it would invite the original supervisors of PhD students to continue serving as co-supervisors. The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University made similar offers of support. Japan The University of Tokyo said on Monday that it is considering temporarily taking in international students barred from Harvard.

The university launched a program in 2022 to temporarily host students and researchers whose studies were impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including providing them with accommodation, financial support, and counselling services. The Japanese government on Tuesday urged local universities to temporarily accept international students enrolled at Havard and other U.S. schools if more restrictions are imposed. “We’d like to work with related institutions and make utmost efforts to guarantee education for young people with ambition and talent,” education minister Toshiko Abe said at a press conference. Japan’s education ministry said the Japan Student Services Organization will release each Japanese university’s stance on whether and how it can provide support to affected students. Macau Macau’s Education and Youth Development Bureau, also known as DSEDJ, called on Macau’s universities to provide transfer support to affected students. In a Saturday announcement, the DSEDJ said it contacted Macanese students at Harvard to provide assistance.

The Macau University of Science and Technology said it welcomed Harvard’s international students to enroll at the school and would provide support in the form of scholarships, subsidies, and accommodation.

“I believe that Macau’s universities are strong and attractive,” Pang Chuan, the university’s vice president, told Macau news outlet TDM. “Now we need to let these students know that Macau is willing and able to help them, and the credits they earned at Harvard can be transferred to universities here.”

Malaysia

Sunway University said it welcomes Harvard international students to “immediately transfer” to the school, Sunway Education Group’s CEO Elizabeth Lee posted on LinkedIn.

Lee added that Sunway University, which is located in Petaling Jaya, has a partnership with Arizona State University and can assist Harvard students with transferring all of their credits to ASU or to a Sunway University degree program.