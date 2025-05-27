TIME Studios and TARGO Unveil Groundbreaking Immersive Documentary “D-Day: The Camera Soldier” for Apple Vision Pro, Marking WWII’s 80th Anniversary

Today, TIME Studios, the Emmy Award-winning film, television, and immersive division of TIME, and leading immersive studio TARGO announced the release of D-Day: The Camera Soldier, a 20-minute mixed-reality documentary debuting on Apple Vision Pro. Timed to the 80th anniversary of WWII’s end, this experience reimagines historical storytelling through spatial video, AI-restored archives, and interactive elements. Blending cinematic storytelling with spatial video and AI-enhanced archival materials, D-Day: The Camera Soldier transports viewers into a hidden chapter of the D-Day landings. The story follows Jennifer Taylor, who, after decades of silence, embarks on a journey from Connecticut to Normandy to uncover her father’s untold legacy as a combat cameraman. Audiences are invited to experience a deeply personal perspective on one of history’s pivotal moments.

“At TIME Studios, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of how history is experienced. Non-fiction creators have risked everything to capture truth in its rawest form, forging powerful connections between history and humanity. Richard Taylor stands as a remarkable example of this dedication,” said Loren Hammonds, Head of Documentary at TIME Studios. “TIME has long been a platform for these voices, from recognizing Richard’s D-Day footage in the pages of TIME in 1944 to now, eight decades later, honoring his legacy by bringing his story to life through immersive spatial storytelling.” “Immersive technology isn’t just a glimpse of the future—it’s ready now,” said Victor Agulhon, producer and co-founder of TARGO. “But the real innovation isn’t in the tech itself—it’s in how we’ve made it disappear, letting powerful, human stories take the lead.”

Key features of the experience include: Direct interaction with authentic WWII relics—viewers can flip through photo albums, handle artifacts, and read letters, mirroring Jennifer’s journey.

AI-driven remastering transforms 2D wartime footage into dimensional environments, pioneering new documentary techniques.

Seamless transitions between levels of immersion, guided by the user’s exploration. Executive producers on the project include TIME Studios’ Loren Hammonds and Matthew O’Rourke, and TARGO's Victor Agulhon, Chloé Rochereuil, and Anthony Giacchino. “As an immersive director, my goal is to break the barrier between the audience and the story — and that’s exactly what D-Day: The Camera Soldier does,” said Chloé Rochereuil, director and three-time Emmy nominee. “As Jennifer dives deeper into her father’s legacy, the viewer is drawn alongside her, transitioning seamlessly between different levels of immersion in the media.”

“This isn’t just a story about the past—it’s an invitation into a memory,” said Matthew O’Rourke, Emmy-nominated Executive Producer (MLK: Now Is The Time). “By blending documentary filmmaking with immersive technology, we’re creating a deeply personal way to experience history.” To experience the D-Day Camera Soldier immersive documentary, download it here on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro. About TIME Studios From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 102 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 120 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories.

About TARGO

TARGO is a leading immersive studio dedicated to creating high-quality nonfiction storytelling in virtual and mixed reality. Known for pushing the boundaries of documentary filmmaking, the Paris-based team has earned three Emmy nominations and critical acclaim for its human-centered, visually striking experiences.