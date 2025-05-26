President Donald Trump delivered a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday that combined solemn tributes with pointed political remarks and self-congratulatory rhetoric, in a speech that diverged from the traditional tone of presidential remembrance. The holiday, which was established to honor the fallen service members who served during the American Civil War, is typically celebrated with a presidential address and the holiday tradition of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—a landmark at Arlington National Cemetery honoring the unidentified servicemembers who died in warfare.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read more: Russia Accuses Trump of ‘Emotional Overload’ After Putin Called ‘Absolutely Crazy’ During his speech, Trump honored what he called the nation’s “great, great warriors,” but at times veered into political rhetoric. He referenced what he described as “hard four years” of national decline, blamed political opponents for border insecurity and promised his current administration was “fixing” the country. "Who would let that happen? People pouring through our borders, unchecked, people doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss," he said.

The holidaywas established to honor the fallen service members who served during the American Civil War. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Striking a more reverent note, Trump paid tribute to Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, who was killed in Syria in 2019, leaving behind her husband and two young children. He also honored Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Elroy Harworth, who died during the Vietnam War, and Army Cpl. Ryan McGhee, who enlisted after the September 11 attacks.

The President’s speech also included references to the "big, big celebration" planned for next year for the 250th anniversary of the United States, and he boasted about the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the Olympics Games, which will be held in Los Angeles in the coming years. Vice President J.D. Vance, who spoke before Trump, reflected on the human cost of war, saying political leaders must treat the lives of soldiers as “the most precious resource.” Earlier in the day, Trump struck a more combative tone, disparaging his political opponents as “scum” who had “spent the last four years trying to destroy our country,” in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also labeled some federal judges who have issued orders against elements of the Administration’s deportation efforts as "monsters who want our country to go to hell.” While the Supreme Court delivered him a recent win regarding the revocation of legal protections for Venezuelan migrants, the nation’s highest court also unanimously ruled in April that Trump had to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported to El Salvador due to an “administrative error.” The administration has said it lacks the authority to bring him back.

How other presidents have commemorated Memorial Day U.S. Presidents typically celebrate the holiday by giving remarks that touch on both the grief and remembrance felt by those who have lost loved ones in battle. President George W. Bush’s 2002 speech in France, marking the first Memorial Day celebration following 9/11, remains among the most resonant in recent memory: “The day will come when no one is left who knew them. When no visitor to this cemetery can stand before a grave remembering a face and a voice,” Bush said. “The day will never come when America forgets them. Our nation and the world will always remember what they did here, what they gave here, for the future of humanity.” Read more: 10 Surprising Facts About Memorial Day Another of the most moving tributes in U.S. military history came from General Lucian Truscott Jr., who turned his back to the crowd and instead delivered his speech directly to the deceased soldiers he had commanded. Truscott apologized to the men for their passing, and said that while leaders tell themselves that the deaths of their soldiers is not their fault, they know in their hearts that that is not entirely true.

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1968. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Why is Memorial Day celebrated

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1968, though records indicate it has been celebrated across numerous cities and towns following the end of the 1865 Civil War. Some historians date back Memorial Day’s origins to a tradition in Charleston, where formerly enslaved Black residents held a ceremony and parade at a former racetrack where more than 250 soldiers were buried. The celebration was then-known as “Decoration Day.”

Read more: The Overlooked Black History of Memorial Day

The holiday is commemorated with numerous solemn traditions, including flying the flag at half-mast, and having a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time. It always falls on the last Monday in May, and is also seen as the start of the summer season.