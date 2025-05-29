“The artistry really happens with these guys putting color on, taking it off; putting more clay on, taking it off,” says Colin Phipps, senior director of NIO Shanghai Design, who previously worked 12 years for Cadillac. “This is a very labor-intensive process.”

It’s also an incongruously artisanal first step of a design methodology that is otherwise steeped in pushing technological boundaries. Since its founding in 2014, NIO has notched 9,800 global patents, most impressively popularizing battery-swapping technology that allows customers to change their drained battery for a fully charged one in just three minutes at over 3,000 swap stations across China and Europe.

NIO also produces the world’s longest-range electric-vehicle (EV) battery, capable of over 650 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge (Tesla’s record is 402 miles). It has the world’s only dual-display windshield—projecting data at two separate perspectives directly in the driver’s line of sight—and the first homologated drive-by-wire system, which guides the wheels without a physical steering shaft. NIO’s EP9 sports car was upon launch in 2016 the world’s fastest EV, breaching 194 m.p.h. and breaking records at Germany’s famous Nürburgring Nordschleife racing circuit. “Innovation creates value,” NIO CEO William Li tells TIME. “And innovation helps us survive amid fierce competition, be it in China or worldwide.”