“Don’t cry.” That’s how Phil Robertson, who found fame and fortune through his hunting-business empire and some controversy but also popularity for his outspoken religious and political beliefs, requested people respond to his death. “Dance, sing, but don’t cry when I die,” he said on a podcast with his son Jase in 2023 after undergoing back surgery. The Duck Dynasty patriarch died at age 79 on Sunday after being diagnosed in 2024 with Alzheimer’s disease, his family announced in statements on social media.

Advertisement Advertisement

Phil Robertson’s daughter-in-law Korie, who is married to another of Robertson’s four sons, Willie, said in a Facebook post on behalf of the family: “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord.” She quoted the Bible, writing of Phil Robertson: “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’” “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life,” the statement added. “We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.” Jase Robertson posted on X: “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

Phil Robertson’s granddaughter Sadie Robertson, daughter of Willie and Korie, took to Instagram to pay tribute. “One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!”

Phil Robertson addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 27, 2015. Kris Connor—Getty Images

Jase first publicly spoke about his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which he said was in its “early stages,” in a December episode of their podcast Unashamed With the Robertson Family. “According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase said. “He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling.” In an April 2 episode, Jase gave an update, saying that his father’s status was “not good” and that he has since needed “some professional care.”

Robertson, a Louisiana-based college football player turned professional hunting entrepreneur, invented the Duck Commander duck call instrument in 1972 that went on to be the namesake product of a multimillion-dollar hunting gear company led by Robertson and his family. Beginning in 1987, the family business extended into media with the direct-to-video series Duckmen. In 2012, A&E began airing what would become one of its most-famous programs, Duck Dynasty, which through 2017 followed the Robertson family and their business. The reality-television series has spawned a number of spinoffs, including Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which is set to center on Willie and Korie and their children and is expected to premiere this summer. Robertson has also gained popularity for being unapologetic about his Christian faith and conservative views. In 2013, Robertson was briefly suspended by A&E after telling GQ when he was asked to describe sin: “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there.” Robertson has also been vocal about abortion, which he opposes, and has endorsed Republican candidates for local and national political office, including first backing Ted Cruz in 2016 before announcing his support for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2020.

Robertson is survived by his wife since 1966 Marsha ‘Miss Kay’ Carroway; his sons Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep; his daughter from another relationship Phyllis; his brother and “best friend” Silas; and a number of grandchildren as well as many friends and supporters.

“Phil Robertson was a living example of what God can do in all of our lives if we follow Him,” Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, who previously served as White House press secretary during Trump’s first term, posted on X. “He was a bright light for the world to see. Bryan and I are praying for the whole Robertson crew tonight.”