Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a strong statement addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, after Russia bombarded Ukraine with one of the largest air assaults of the war thus far. In an update shared via social media on Sunday morning, Zelensky said “nearly 300 attack drones” and “almost 70 missiles of various types” were launched by Russia overnight. At least 12 people have been reported killed. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones. "From 08:00 p.m. Moscow time of May 24 to 00:00 a.m. of May 25, air defenses on duty destroyed and intercepted 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

“Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays,” Zelensky said on X. The Ukrainian leader then went on to call out America over its “silence,” saying Russia’s actions—and those of its leader, President Vladimir Putin—“cannot be ignored.” “Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin,” he said. “Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now—the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace.” Some time later, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, took to X and called for an immediate cease-fire. "This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Cease-fire now," he said.

The overnight strikes cast a shadow over the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday. "303 Ukrainian defenders are home. The third part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange deal, agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed," Zelensky said.



Each country agreed to release 1,000 prisoners of war—the largest swap of the war so far—during peace talks between Russia and Ukraine delegates in Turkey on Friday, May 16. The countries’ respective leaders were notably absent from the talks, after Putin rejected Zelensky’s offer for an in-person sit-down and did not accompany the Russian delegation to Turkey.

Amid global efforts to procure a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump spoke to Putin on the phone for two hours on Monday, May 19. The U.S. President said the “tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent, and that it “went very well.” He then announced that cease-fire conversations would begin “immediately.” As planned, Trump went on to call Zelensky and other European leaders. After speaking with Trump, Zelensky said on social media that it was “a defining moment.” “The world can now see whether its leaders are truly capable of securing a cease-fire and achieving real, lasting peace,” he said on X. "I reaffirmed to President Trump that Ukraine is ready for a full and unconditional cease-fire... It is important not to dilute this proposal. If the Russians are not ready to stop the killings, there must be stronger sanctions. Pressure on Russia will push it toward real peace—this is obvious to everyone around the world."

Meanwhile, Zelensky's latest comments calling out the "silence of America" mark the latest development in the often tense relationship between U.S. and Ukrainian leaderships. On Feb. 28, Zelensky and Trump engaged in a heated discussion in the Oval Office, which was filmed for the world to see. The pair clashed when discussing efforts for a Russia-Ukraine cease-fire.

The two have since moved forward and have held productive talks, most notably when they sat down together ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral in the Vatican on April 26, sharing their first face-to-face conversation since the White House debacle. Following that conversation in Rome, Zelensky took to social media and expressed hope for future talks and relations.

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one-on-one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people,” Zelensky said. “Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”