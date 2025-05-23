President Donald Trump has warned Apple CEO Tim Cook that not manufacturing iPhones in the United States will result in a minimum tariff of 25% on Apple goods. In a post shared via TruthSocial on Friday, the President said: "I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S."

Advertisement Advertisement

Later on Friday, when speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said his tariffs could apply to more than just Apple. “It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product, otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” he said. Trump estimated that it would start by “the end of June.”



“Again, when they build their plants here [in the U.S.], there's no tariff,” Trump emphasized. “I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants, I said: 'That's OK to go to India, but you're not going to sell it to here without tariffs.' That's the way it is.” Trump previously raised the issue of Apple manufacturing abroad, particularly in India, during his three-country tour of the Middle East. At a business roundtable in Qatar on Thursday, May 15, Trump said: “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday, I said to him: ‘Tim, you’re my friend. You’re coming here with $500 billion, but now you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.’”

Shortly before Trump’s tariff threat on Friday, one of Apple’s key production contractors, Foxconn, announced that it would be going ahead with its $1.5 billion component plant near Chennai, India.

Whilst a manufacturing transition from China to India has been in the process for Apple for years, the move could be even more significant as the tech giant estimated that around $900 million in extra costs could be added in the current quarter as a result of Trump’s tariffs, despite Trump's move to spare key electronics from the new tariffs.

If iPhones were made in the U.S., would consumers feel the impact?

The likely rise in the retail price of the product has long been a sticking point when it comes to discussing the possibility of having iPhones produced in the U.S.

In response to Trump's tariffs threat, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimated via social media that if iPhone production were to move Stateside, the cost of the product could rise to $3,500. Therefore, consumers risk being significantly impacted.