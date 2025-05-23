Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called out the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada in a video statement, claiming they’re “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever.” Netanyahu was addressing the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C. Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, a couple expected to soon be engaged, were killed on Wednesday night as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum. Elias Rodriguez, a 31-year-old man from Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. A witness at the scene reported that Rodriguez said: “I did it for Gaza” and “Free Palestine.”

In his statement, the Israeli leader said that Hamas “want to destroy the Jewish state” and annihilate the Jewish people,” adding that he fails to understand how this “simple truth evades” French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “You won't be surprised to learn that Hamas thanked President Macron and Prime Ministers Starmer and Carney for demanding that Israel end its war in Gaza immediately. Hamas was right to thank them. Because by issuing their demand—replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel, against Israel, not Hamas—these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power,” said Netanyahu. “Now, these leaders may think that they're advancing peace. They’re not. They’re emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever.” Read More: The Rise of Antisemitism and Political Violence in the U.S. The strong remarks come after Macron, Starmer, and Carney issued a joint statement on Monday, May 19, in which the leaders said they “strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.”

The joint statement continued: “The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate. We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the U.N. to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles.” The trio also called on Hamas to “immediately release the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held” since Oct. 7, 2023. Netanyahu doubled down during his address on Thursday evening, telling Macron, Starmer, and Carney: “When mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers thank you, you're on the wrong side of justice, you're on the wrong side of humanity, and you're on the wrong side of history.”

Criticism towards Israel and its conduct in the war continues as Gaza faces a worsening humanitarian disaster. On Tuesday, May 20, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher warned that if Gaza did not receive more aid, an estimated 14,000 babies could die within 48 hours. Amid mounting international pressure and criticism on Israel over its near-total blockade of the Gaza Strip, against a backdrop of increased military operations, some humanitarian aid has been allowed to enter the region. On Friday, May 23, 130 trucks carrying supplies reportedly entered Gaza, as well as 100 the previous day. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories said on May 22 that supplies allowed into Gaza are “limited in quantity and nowhere near sufficient to meet the scale and scope of Gaza’s 2.1 million people.” Read More: Former Israeli Prime Minister Says Country’s Action in Gaza is 'Close to a War Crime'

Netanyahu’s criticism of Macron, Starmer, and Carney is similar to that of Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who in response to the D.C. shooting, said on Thursday: “There is a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder. This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries… especially from Europe.” Sa'ar continued: “This is what happens when leaders in the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda. The statements and attacks blame Israel instead of Hamas… I say to these leaders and officials: ‘Stop your incitement against Israel, stop your false accusations.’” French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said in response: “These are completely outrageous and completely unjustified remarks… France has condemned, France condemns, and France will continue to condemn, always and unequivocally, any act of antisemitism."

Meanwhile, U.K. Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard has said Netanyahu is “not correct,” in his evaluation of the British position on Hamas and Israel.

He told BBC’s Radio 4: "We stand in support of Israel's right to self-defence as long as they conduct that within international humanitarian law; a position we've had since those appalling attacks on 7 October. We are also very clear we need to see aid get to the people who are genuinely suffering in Gaza."