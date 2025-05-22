Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. The victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. The couple were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee when they were fatally shot. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) have arrested 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. The suspect is now being questioned in custody. Witness Paige Siegel told CNN that she heard Rodriguez say “I did it for Gaza” and “Free Palestine.”

In a statement shared via social media on Thursday morning, the Israel Foreign Ministry said: “We are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two of our Embassy staff members in Washington—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. May their memory be a blessing. We embrace the grieving families during this painful time and will continue to support them always.” According to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., the two victims were a couple about to be engaged.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were employees of the Israeli embassy. IsraelinUSA/X—Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is "heartbroken" for the families of the victims and that he has "instructed security officials to strengthen protection arrangements for Israeli missions around the world, and to raise the level of security for all state envoys."

President Donald Trump condemned the killings via a post on TruthSocial and sent his condolences to the families of the victims. “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” he said. “Hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA.” There continues to be an outpouring of condolences and reactions from U.S. lawmakers: Secretary of State Marco Rubio "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C. Our prayers are with their loved ones," Marco Rubio said in a post on X. “This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.”

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Mike Huckabee remarked upon the "horrific act of terror that the people of Israel are waking up to this morning," and said he had been in contact with Attorney General Pam Bondi. Mayor of Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser Muriel Bowser addressed the shootings in a press conference, sending her condolences to the families of the victims. “There is no active threat in our community. What I do know is that the horrific incident is going to frighten a lot of people... We will not tolerate this violence or this hate in our city,” she said. Attorney General Pam Bondi Pam Bondi said in a press briefing after the shooting that government agencies “will be doing everything in [their] power to keep all citizens safe, especially tonight, our Jewish community.” “We will follow the facts, we will follow the law, and this defendant charged will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer said in a statement on X that he was closely monitoring the shooting in D.C. “This sickening shooting seems to be another horrific instance of antisemitism which as we know is all too rampant in our society. I’m praying for those who were killed, all those affected, and their families,” he said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem Kristi Noem said that the embassy staff were “senselessly killed” and that authorities “are actively investigating and working to get more information to share.” Vowing to bring the person responsible to justice, she added: “Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

Sen. Scott Wiener of California In a TV interview with news channel Kron 4, State Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democrat, said: “This is absolutely terrifying… I mourn these two individuals that have been murdered.” Wiener also said that Jewish Americans face a high number of hate and religious-based crimes in the U.S. Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey In a statement on X, Sen. Andy Kim of the Democratic Party said that the attack “must be strongly condemned.” “Having worked in diplomacy and in embassies abroad before, I am further disgusted by the targeting of embassy personnel on American soil,” he said. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, the Israeli embassy staff, the American Jewish Committee who hosted the event, and others who were present.”

FBI agents cordon off the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, D.C, in the early hours of May 22, 2025. Alex Wroblewski—Getty Images