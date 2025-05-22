Two Israeli embassy employees were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening outside an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., just about a mile from the White House and U.S. Capitol. “We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

At about midnight local time, about three hours after the shooting, officials offered preliminary information about the attack, including details about the victims; the suspect, who has been detained; and ongoing investigations. There is no active threat, officials said. Here’s what we know so far. Who were the victims? The shooting, which took place in the area of 3rd and F Street NW, killed a man and a woman, who have not yet been publicly identified. Others, including Israeli embassy employees, were injured. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that the two who were killed were “Israeli Embassy staff,” and Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., said at the news briefing that the victims were a young couple about to be engaged who were attending the event as guests. What do we know about the suspect? Police believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith said at the briefing.

The suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum building before approaching a group of four people, producing a handgun and opening fire, according to Smith. After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and, according to an eyewitness who spoke to CNN, initially claimed to be a witness before admitting that he was the shooter. According to officials, Rodriguez chanted “Free, free Palestine,” before being detained by event security. He is now in police custody. Smith would not comment on Rodriguez’s motive amid ongoing investigation but said that Rodriguez was not on police’s radar before the attack. How has Israel reacted? Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon described the shooting as “a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism” in a post on X. “We are confident that the U.S. authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon added. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives—everywhere in the world.”

“The people of Israel are resilient people, the people of the United States of America are resilient people. Together we won’t be afraid,” Leiter said at the briefing. “Together, we’ll stand and we’re going to overcome the moral depravity of people who think that they’re going to achieve political gains through murder.” How has the U.S. responded? President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” Leiter said at the briefing that he had spoken on the phone with President Donald Trump who assured him “his Administration is going to do everything they can possibly do to fight and end antisemitism and the hatred that’s being directed and the demonization and delegitimization of the state of Israel.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she visited the scene of the shooting. “Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more,” Bondi posted on X. Bondi said at the briefing that she had also spoken to Trump multiple times and that “his prayers are with all of us.” Bondi added that local, state and federal agencies “will be doing everything in our power to keep all citizens safe, especially tonight, our Jewish community.” “We will follow the facts, we will follow the law, and this defendant charged will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones. This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.”

What’s the status of the investigation?

Steve Jensen, the assistant director in charge at the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said at the briefing that the FBI is looking into “ties to potential terrorism or motivation based on a bias-based crime or a hate crime.”

All homicides in D.C. are prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for D.C., a role held since last week by Trump appointee former judge and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Smith said the police had not received any intelligence prior to the shooting indicating any type of impending terrorist act or hate crime in D.C.

“We have a long history and a lot of practice in our city of working with Jewish organizations around safety and around protection, and we watch global events, national events and local events,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the briefing. “Our organizations work directly with MPD and MPD responds with additional resources, so I know the chief will spend tonight and tomorrow, and we'll be talking to all of our organizations, from schools to synagogues to other organizations.”