Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2025

Netflix may be releasing a series about famous trainwrecks starting June 10, but its June 2025 lineup overall is on track to be a crowd-pleaser.

Case in point: Squid Game returns for a third season on June 24.

The birds and the bees are also coming to Netflix with The Birds and the Bee Movie streaming beginning June 1.

And paging Shonda Rhimes fans: Grey's Anatomy season 21 starts streaming on June 14. The debut of Scandal? It's handled, as star Kerry Washington says in the show. It starts streaming on June 17.