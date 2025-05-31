Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2025

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix may be releasing a series about famous trainwrecks starting June 10, but its June 2025 lineup overall is on track to be a crowd-pleaser.

Case in point: Squid Game returns for a third season on June 24.

The birds and the bees are also coming to Netflix with The Birds and the Bee Movie streaming beginning June 1.

And paging Shonda Rhimes fans: Grey's Anatomy season 21 starts streaming on June 14. The debut of Scandal? It's handled, as star Kerry Washington says in the show. It starts streaming on June 17.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2025

June 3

Sara-Woman in the Shadows

June 4

Criminal Code (Season 2)

Eva Lasting (Season 3)

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal

June 5

Barracuda Queens (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)

Tires (Season 2)

June 6

K.O.

Mercy For None

Tyler Perry's Straw

The Survivors

June 9

The Creature Cases (Chapter 5)

June 10

Families Like Ours

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

June 11

Aniela

Cheers to Life

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft

Our Times

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

June 12

FUBAR (Season 2)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar on Netflix
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Fubar. Courtesy of Netflix

June 13

Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 3)

June 17

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 2)

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

June 18

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2)

Rosario Tijeras (Season 4)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)

Yolanthe

June 19

The Waterfront

June 20

KPop Demon Hunters

Olympo

Semi-Soeter

June 24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

June 25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 2)

June 27

Pokémon Horizons (Season 2)—The Search for Laqua Part 3

Squid Game (Season 3)

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in the third season of Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2025

June 1

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil's Owen

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

June 7

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

June 12

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 2)

Plane

June 14

Grey's Anatomy (Season 21)

June 16

The Last Witch Hunter

June 17

Scandal (Seasons 1-7)

June 22

The Intern

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2025

June 1

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

June 11

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

June 14

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

June 16

The Equalizer (Seasons 1-3)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

Carol

June 19

Migration

June 21

American Sniper

June 22

Brain on Fire

June 26

Ordinary People

