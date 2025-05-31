Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2025

Netflix may be releasing a series about famous trainwrecks starting June 10, but its June 2025 lineup overall is on track to be a crowd-pleaser.
Case in point: Squid Game returns for a third season on June 24.
The birds and the bees are also coming to Netflix with The Birds and the Bee Movie streaming beginning June 1.
And paging Shonda Rhimes fans: Grey's Anatomy season 21 starts streaming on June 14. The debut of Scandal? It's handled, as star Kerry Washington says in the show. It starts streaming on June 17.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2025
June 3
Sara-Woman in the Shadows
June 4
Criminal Code (Season 2)
Eva Lasting (Season 3)
Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal
June 5
Barracuda Queens (Season 2)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)
Tires (Season 2)
June 6
K.O.
Mercy For None
Tyler Perry's Straw
The Survivors
June 9
The Creature Cases (Chapter 5)
June 10
Families Like Ours
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy
June 11
Aniela
Cheers to Life
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft
Our Times
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
June 12
FUBAR (Season 2)
June 13
Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 3)
June 17
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 2)
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem
June 18
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2)
Rosario Tijeras (Season 4)
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)
Yolanthe
June 19
The Waterfront
June 20
KPop Demon Hunters
Olympo
Semi-Soeter
June 24
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise
June 25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 2)
June 27
Pokémon Horizons (Season 2)—The Search for Laqua Part 3
Squid Game (Season 3)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2025
June 1
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil's Owen
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
June 7
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
June 12
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 2)
Plane
June 14
Grey's Anatomy (Season 21)
June 16
The Last Witch Hunter
June 17
Scandal (Seasons 1-7)
June 22
The Intern
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2025
June 1
Batman Begins
Beginners
Burlesque
Closer
Cult of Chucky
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Den of Thieves
From Prada to Nada
GoodFellas
Ma
Magic Mike XXL
Pride & Prejudice
Ted
Ted 2
Two Weeks Notice
June 11
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
Trap
June 14
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
June 16
The Equalizer (Seasons 1-3)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
Carol
June 19
Migration
June 21
American Sniper
June 22
Brain on Fire
June 26
Ordinary People