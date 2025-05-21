Democratic Rep. Gerald “Gerry” Connolly of Virginia died on Wednesday at the age of 75. His family said in a statement posted on his X account that Connolly died Wednesday morning in his home while surrounded by his loved ones. The statement didn’t share a cause of death. Connolly had announced in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus, and would be undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Last month, he said his cancer had returned, and that this would be his last term in Congress.

“We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion,” his family said in the statement on Wednesday. “His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.” Connolly, a champion for federal workers and harsh critic of the Trump Administration, was elected to Congress in 2008. Here are some key actions that he took while in office. He advocated for federal employees Connolly, whose district is home to many federal employees, was known for his outspoken advocacy for the federal workforce. He was a cosponsor of the 2010 Telework Enhancement Act, which mandates that federal agencies permit some of their employees to telework at least one day each week. He also pushed for legislation to provide federal employees with a raise, reintroducing the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act each year.

Connolly holds a forum each year for federal employees to help keep them informed about their benefits during the federal government’s Open Season, according to his website. The Virginia congressman fiercely defended government workers in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election as the Administration sought to cut federal funding and employees. “The federal workforce is our country’s single greatest asset,” Connolly said in a statement when introducing the FAIR Act for a final time in January. “Even after serving dutifully through a global pandemic and enduring the Trump Administration’s cruel personal attacks, unsafe work environments, pay freezes, government shutdowns, sequestration cuts, furloughs, and mindless across-the-board hiring freezes, they come to work every day in service to the American people.” He took on a leadership role on the House Oversight Committee Last year, Connolly was elected by Democrats to serve as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

In that position, Connolly urged inspectors general to investigate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial Trump Administration initiative led by Elon Musk that focuses on reducing federal spending and bureaucracy. Connolly’s ascension to the leadership position was tinged with controversy, as he defeated Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to win the role amid a push by some Democrats for a younger generation to take on more power within the party. In April, when announcing the return of his cancer, Connolly said he would step down as ranking member. He criticized President Donald Trump Connolly vocally criticized Trump throughout his time in the White House and joined the majority of Democrats in supporting both efforts to impeach the President during his first term. “To extort a foreign country to investigate your political opponent is an unconstitutional abuse of power. To solicit foreign interference in an American election is an unconstitutional abuse of power,” Connolly said on the House floor in support of Trump’s first impeachment in 2019. “The delicate balance of power that underpins our democracy is threatened when a President disregards the Constitution by obstructing Congress to cover up illegal behavior. In doing that, President Trump violated his oath.”

He supported abortion and LGBTQ+ rights

Connolly was a supporter of both abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

He condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, saying it had “plunged the country into a reproductive care crisis” and put the U.S. on “a dark and dangerous path.”

He was also an original cosponsor of the Equality Act, which would explicitly bar discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation in employment, public education, housing, public accommodations, credit, jury service, and federally funded programs.