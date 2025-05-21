French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has summoned the Israeli ambassador after diplomats encountered “warning shots” from Israeli soldiers during a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. No injuries or damages have been reported. In a post on X, Barrot said: “This is unacceptable,” adding and that the Israeli ambassador "will be summoned" to provide an explanation. Antonio Tajani, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that he has instructed the Israeli ambassador be summoned to Rome in order to “obtain official clarification” regarding the gunshots.

The diplomats were part of a regional and European delegation visiting the town of Jenin on Wednesday, May 21. In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that “warning shots” were fired as the diplomats had "deviated from the approved route" during their visit, adding that it "regrets the inconvenience caused." Kaja Kallas, the E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said “any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” and that those responsible for the incident should be held accountable during a press conference on Wednesday. Ireland’s Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris said that he was “shocked and appalled” by the incident, explaining that two Irish diplomats were with the group. “This is completely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest terms,” Harris said via social media. Echoing this, Germany’s Foreign Ministry has “strongly” condemned the warning shots, calling the incident “unprovoked,” in a statement on X, while Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot has said that his country “demands convincing explanations from Israel.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also rebuked the incident, saying: "This is a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and a crime that contravenes all diplomatic norms." The Ministry said it “denies the narrative” told by Israeli forces.

A Times of Israel reporter has shared a video seemingly showing the incident, in which shots can be heard and soldiers can be seen in the distance.



The West Bank has seen a significant increase in military operations since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. In February, Israeli tanks entered Jenin for the first time since 2002. Various Palestinian militant factions are also present in the town, regularly clashing with both Israeli and Palestinian Authority forces.