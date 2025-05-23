Playwrights, poets, and athletes gathered at One World Trade Center—a site commemorating the power of hope, restoration, and coming together—as they shared messages about the importance of investing towards a better future during the TIME100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner on Thursday. The TIME100 Philanthropy list highlights 100 leaders who are dedicated to giving. The inaugural event took place during what some refer to as a “generosity crisis,” as the number of Americans giving to charity is decreasing—down from two-thirds in the early 2000s to less than half in 2020. The federal government is also tightening its wallet, unleashing a broad cancellation of federal funding of foreign aid and other programs, especially those that highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion.

That decline in giving comes alongside elevated rates of global inequality. Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that they believe their children will be worse off financially than their parents, according to the Pew Research Center, a sentiment shared by those in Canada, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom. The inaugural event saw honorees acknowledge those tensions, while highlighting the causes that matter to them and trying to motivate others toward action. Here’s what eight honorees who gave toasts during the dinner said: Ken Griffin

COVID-19 was a big talking point of the night, as honorees spoke about the way the pandemic spurred them to take charitable action as existing inequalities became more apparent. For Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, the work close to his heart involved closing the digital divide—unequal access to technology and the internet. Students of color were particularly affected by the issue, as 1 in 4 Black teens had a hard time completing school assignments because of limited access to technology, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

“Education is the on-ramp to the American Dream, but without home internet access, millions of students were suddenly cut off,” said Griffin, whose $7.5 million donation helped the city of Chicago provide students with the internet access necessary for virtual learning. “Philanthropists are the venture capitalists of humanity—funding bold ideas to solve our greatest challenges. So tonight, I’d like to raise a toast—to everyone here who has given so much to create a better world, and to inspire future generations to do the same.” Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry, a food and lifestyle entrepreneur, felt similar urgency just one year after she and her husband, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, launched Eat. Learn. Play., when the pandemic expedited their pursuit of improving children’s wellbeing into action.

“I remember looking around and realizing that kids weren’t just losing access to school, they were losing meals, books, safe spaces to play and learn. They were honestly losing a fighting chance to thrive,” Ayesha Curry said. “That moment fundamentally shifted our approach. It wasn’t just about reacting to a crisis—it was about reimagining what sustained, community-driven support could look like.” Her immediate focus was on providing families with meals and groceries, though the organization has grown to include literacy programs, tutoring, and more. “The entrepreneurial spirit that continues to guide us is simple yet powerful,” she said. “Listen deeply and act boldly.” Elizabeth Alexander

The night continued with calls for unity and bravery by numerous honorees, including Andrew W. Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander. Under her leadership, the organization works to provide funding for the arts and humanities, though she has also been a strong steward for diversity—both of which are under attack by the Trump Administration. The President proposed shutting down the National Endowment for the Arts, the largest funder for the arts, in a budget proposal in May, though the agency is just one of several cultural institutions facing attacks. “I believe in the collective power of our voices,” Alexander said. “It could not be more important now: our courage is tested, our sense of doing for others and belonging to others is tested.” Alexander encouraged people to care for one another for the greater collective good. “We are each other’s harvest. We are each other’s business,” she added.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and artist Lin-Manuel Miranda, who says his roots in advocacy are part of his family ethos, started his speech by calling diversity the “greatest thing we have and the greatest thing we export as a country.” Miranda and his family are the founders of the Miranda Family Fund, an organization which helps support artists of color in the entertainment industry. The work is especially significant as Latinos, who make up nearly one-fifth of the total U.S. population and are the country’s largest racial or ethnic minority population, hold less than 5% of film industry roles. “More stories mean better stories mean better representation,” Miranda said.

He also used the moment to combat the anti-immigrant rhetoric of federal officials and politicians. Nearly half of all U.S. immigrants come from Latin America, according to the Pew Research Center, though the Administration is making strong efforts to reshape the face of the country through efforts to end birthright citizenship and end legal protections for Venezuelan migrants. “At a time when immigrants are being vilified more than ever and scapegoated for all the ills of the world—I didn’t mean it as an applause line but it gets the biggest applause in our show, Hamilton, which is celebrating its 10th year: ‘Immigrants, we get the job done.’” Badr Jafar

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and the UAE’s special envoy for business and philanthropy, spoke about reimagining philanthropy from an act that’s “transactional,” to something “transformational.” “Real philanthropy isn’t charity. It’s about letting what we see change us, and allowing that change to shape how we live with compassion and courage,” he said. “Reflection matters, because it’s not just about generosity, it’s also about accountability.” Scott Miller

Scott Miller, former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and co-chair of the Gill Foundation, toasted to the activists who came before him. Miller spoke about the power of Frank Kameny, an army man who was fired from his job because of his sexuality.

“Where most were forced to retreat—into the closet, into silence, even into the grave—Frank fought. He took his case all the way to the Supreme Court, and though he lost that battle, he laid the foundation for a movement that would never again be silenced,” Miller said. “Frank didn’t wait for permission from those who’d sought to keep him invisible. He marched, he organized, and he coined the simple but world-shaking phrase: Gay is Good.” Miller’s words come at a fraught moment for LGBTQ+ Americans as the Supreme Court is set to hear cases on the legality of conversion therapy, and even the future of same-sex marriage appears shakey. Transgender and nonbinary folks have been particularly affected, due to Executive Orders seeking to rollback access to sports, gender-affirming-care, and accurate gender markers on federal documents. “Tonight I raise my glass to all those who showed us what it means to push forward with purpose,” he added. “Progress belongs to those who dare.”

K. Lisa Yang

Investor K. Lisa Yang highlighted the global change that has been made possible due to her philanthropic giving, which reached more than $74.5 million in 2024 and included helping advance research into gene therapy for autism and designing the first bionic leg. Yang dedicated her speech to her children, who inspired her to work towards creating a world where neurodiverse individuals are respected. Quoting the philosopher Maimonides, Yang said: “The highest rung of charity is helping someone to help themselves.” David Beckham

David Beckham dedicated his speech to young women and girls worldwide, but especially those that live in zones of political conflict. The 50-year-old former professional footballer and entrepreneur highlighted his work with UNICEF to end gender-based violence and increase access to education.

“Whatever the situation, young people deserve our time and our commitment to ensure a more free and fair world,” Beckham said. “Right now the world is a more dangerous place for children than any time since the Second World War. These children need us to advocate, and they need us to act. Let’s not give up on them together.”

