Political leaders from across parties in the U.S. extended their sympathies to Democratic former President Joe Biden, 82, after his office announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Biden, who served as Vice President from 2009 to 2017 and President from 2021 to January, and his family are reviewing treatment options, according to the announcement. His Administrations had made addressing cancer a priority, launching the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative to try to make it such that “a diagnosis isn’t a death sentence.” Biden lost his son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer.

Here are some of the messages of support for Biden that have come in since his diagnosis was made public: Donald Trump President Donald Trump, who has constantly attacked Biden’s health and cognitive ability from the 2024 campaign trail to the present, sent well wishes to Biden in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said, referencing the First Lady. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2024 election after Biden pulled out of the race amid concerns about his fitness, posted on X: “Doug [Emhoff] and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. [Jill] Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Doug Emhoff, the former Second Gentleman, replied with a brief message of his own to Biden: “Sending love and strength to my friend @JoeBiden.” Barack Obama Former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served with as Vice President for two terms, also wished Biden well in a post on X: “Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.” Bill and Hillary Clinton The Clintons also wished Biden well. Former President Bill Clinton, who was diagnosed with skin cancer at the end of his presidency in 2001, posted on X: “My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts.” Meanwhile, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also posted a message for Biden and his family. “I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from,” Clinton posted. “Wishing you a speedy, full recovery.”

Marco Rubio Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a brief statement on X on behalf of himself and his wife: “Jeanette and I are united in prayer for the Biden Family during this difficult time.” Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and then worked under Biden as Transportation Secretary, posted on X: “President Biden is a man of deep faith and extraordinary resilience. Chasten and I are keeping him, and the entire Biden family, in our prayers for strength and healing.” Xavier Becerra Biden’s former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended his well wishes to Biden and his family on X: “Sending our strength and prayers to President Biden, Dr. Biden and family as they navigate his treatment together.” Mike Johnson House Speaker Mike Johnson (R, La.) also extended well wishes to Biden. “This is certainly sad news, and the Johnson family will be joining the countless others who are praying for the former President in the wake of his diagnosis,” Johnson posted on X.

Steve Scalise House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R, La.), who battled blood cancer after a 2023 diagnosis, also posted on X: “Praying for former President Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer 🙏” Hakeem Jeffries House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D, N.Y.) issued a statement shortly after Biden’s cancer diagnosis went public. “The House Democratic Caucus and our nation are praying for President Joe Biden and his family as he battles this challenging medical diagnosis,” Jeffries said. “Over the years, the Biden family has confronted unimaginable adversity with grace and steadfast perseverance. We stand with President Biden as he confronts this moment with the same courage and resilience he has shown throughout his life.” Nancy Pelosi Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Calif.) posted on X: “President Joe Biden is a great American patriot. Paul and I join the millions across the country and around the world praying for him to have strength and a swift recovery in the battle against cancer. Sending love to him and his family.”

Chuck Schumer Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, N.Y.) posted on X: “I am praying for President Biden and the entire Biden family.” Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy, former 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate who is now running for Governor in Ohio, posted on X: “Politics aside, let’s pray for the health of our nation’s former President. His case of metastatic prostate cancer appears to be still in the hormone-sensitive disease stage, which leaves open the possibility of effective treatment.” Ramaswamy, a billionaire, made his fortune building a biotech company that went on to develop drugs including for prostate cancer treatment. Governors Mike Dunleavy Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R, Alaska) posted on X: “Rose and I are praying for Joe Biden and his family, and we wish him a swift recovery.” Katie Hobbs “This is horrible news,” Gov. Katie Hobbs (D, Ariz.) posted on X. “My heart is with former President Biden and his entire family.”

Gavin Newsom Gov. Gavin Newsom (D, Calif.) posted on X: “Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now. A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way.” Brian Kemp Gov. Brian Kemp (R. Ga.) posted on X: “All Georgians send our sincere wishes to former President Biden for successful treatments and a full recovery. He and the Biden family will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.” JB Pritzker Gov. JB Pritzker (D, Ill.) also posted a message of support for Biden on X: “President Biden knows that when you get knocked down, you get back up and fight. I join the nation in sending strength to President Biden and his family and hope for a full recovery. We’re with you in this fight, Joe.” Wes Moore Gov. Wes Moore (D, Md.) posted on X: “Dawn and I carry @JoeBiden and his family in our hearts today. He stood with me during some of the toughest times in our state, and we stand with him today. We pray for his strength and a swift recovery.”

Tim Walz Gov. Tim Walz (D, Minn.), who was Harris’ running mate in 2024, called Biden “a truly decent man and a friend” in a post on X. “Gwen and I are praying for President Biden and his family,” Walz wrote. “We’re wishing him all the best.” Phil Murphy Gov. Phil Murphy (D, N.J.) posted on X: “Tammy and I are keeping former President @JoeBiden in our prayers and wishing Jill and the entire Biden family strength during this difficult time.” Kathy Hochul Gov. Kathy Hochul (D, N.Y.) posted on X: “President Biden has served our nation with distinction. During this difficult time, Bill and I are praying for his health and a speedy recovery.” Josh Shapiro Gov. Josh Shapiro (D, Pa.) posted on X that he and his wife Lori were praying for Biden’s family. “May they find strength and hope in one another, and be lifted up by the thoughts and prayers of Americans across the country who are thinking of them right now,” Shapiro wrote.

Other Democratic lawmakers Chris Coons Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, where Biden formerly served as Senator from 1973 to 2009, posted on X: “Annie and I are praying for Joe and Jill as they confront his prostate cancer diagnosis. Over his decades of public service, Joe comforted so many of us in tough times and contributed so much to fighting cancer. Now we need to support and encourage him.” Eric Swalwell California Rep. Eric Swalwell posted on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with Joe Biden and his family as they navigate this challenging time. I am wishing him strength and a swift recovery.” Jasmine Crockett Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted on X: “My heart is with President Biden and his family. Lifting him up in prayer and wishing him a peaceful, successful healing journey.” John Fetterman Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has battled with his own health issues, posted on X: “Joe has been a fighter his whole life. He will prevail. Sending Dr. Jill Biden and their family my absolute support.”

Joyce Beatty Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty expressed support for Biden in a post on X. “President @JoeBiden your resilience and strength have always inspired us. As you face this health challenge, my prayers are with you—for continued courage, grace in this moment of trial, and a full recovery.” Lisa Blunt Rochester Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware posted on X: “To President Biden, know that I am sending you prayers for peace and healing. And to Jill and the entire family, you have a legion of friends and supporters who stand with you on this journey.” Peter Welch Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont posted on X: “Margaret and I are praying for President Biden, Jill, and the Biden family during this difficult time. We join Vermonters in wishing him a full recovery. Ro Khanna California Rep. Ro Khanna posted on X: “Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.”

Ruben Gallego Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona posted on X: “My heart goes out to President Biden and his family in light of this terrible news. Sydney and I are praying for his strength and recovery.” Tim Kaine Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, said in a post on X that he was praying for Biden and his family “as they take on this challenge.” Kaine added: “Americans will be with them every step of the way.” Other Republican lawmakers Anna Paulina Luna Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said in a post on X that she was praying for Biden’s recovery. “This is very sad news,” Luna added. Marjorie Taylor Greene Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken critic of Biden and Democrats, expressed sympathy for the former President and his family after the diagnosis was revealed. “I’m sorry to see this news,” she posted on X. “Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family.”

Mike Lawler

New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who also lost his father to cancer, posted on X: “Keeping former President ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ and his family in my prayers. Cancer is a vicious disease that spares no one. We all hope for a speedy recovery.”

Roger Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall from Kansas posted on X: “Laina and I are sending heartfelt prayers for President Biden and his family as he fights cancer. Please join us in praying for strength, comfort, and hope during this difficult time.”

Susan Collins

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine posted on X that she was “saddened to hear of President Biden’s cancer diagnosis” and is “wishing him and his family well as he begins treatment.”

Thom Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina posted on X: “Susan and I are saddened to hear about President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis and are praying for his full recovery.”