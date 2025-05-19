Are Protein Shakes Good for You?

Most Americans get plenty of protein. But that hasn’t hampered interest in this important macronutrient: In 2024, protein supplement sales in the U.S. increased by 9%, according to the market-research firm Statista. A lot of that supplemental protein gets blitzed into shakes. But are protein shakes actually healthy? Benefits of protein shakes If you’re concerned you’re not getting enough protein, shakes offer a simple, convenient way to get more. That’s a boon especially if you don’t have a ton of time to make and eat breakfast or to prepare a refueling snack after a workout, says registered dietitian Amy Bragagnini, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Consuming protein after a workout is especially important if you’re looking to build muscle, and shakes are hydrating and easy to drink in the hour or so afterward when your body is most receptive to the nutrient, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Shakes can’t replace a balanced, nutrient-dense diet, but they can supplement healthy eating habits, especially if you really do need more protein, says family physician Dr. Shannon Dowler, a board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. They can be especially helpful if you’re looking to gain weight safely, maybe because you’re under-nourished or going through a taxing medical treatment like chemotherapy, Dowler says. Potential downsides to consider Protein shakes don’t offer the range of other nutrients you get in a well-rounded diet. “I want to make sure [people] aren’t adding a protein shake to completely eliminate whole foods or meals,” Bragagnini says.

It’s also crucial to consider what goes into your shake. Protein powders are highly processed and not the same as getting high-protein foods in your diet. “Greek yogurt, flax seeds, chia seeds, or peanut butter [can] take the place of the protein powder,” Bragagnini says. Plus, protein powder is also technically a dietary supplement, and supplements aren’t regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as strictly as prescription medications are. That means you’re not guaranteed to get what the label claims. Read More: What’s Behind Your Persistent Cough? If you’re buying a bottled protein shake, read the ingredient lists carefully. You might find these shakes are “actually just sugar-sweetened beverages that happen to have a little bit of protein in them,” Dowler says. Some packaged shakes may have artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols, which can make some people feel bloated and gassy, Bragagnini adds. Other ingredients, while not inherently “bad” for you, simply might not agree with you, like dairy if you’re lactose intolerant, Dowler says.

It’s also possible to get too much protein, so consider your overall intake. “You can actually damage your kidneys with too much protein if you have kidney challenges,” Dowler says. Excessive amounts of protein can also lead to constipation, headaches, and bad breath, per the Mayo Clinic. How to tell if you’re getting enough protein The best way is to track your food and see how it measures up against nutrition recommendations. The official recommended daily allowance of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of your body weight per day, according to the American Heart Association. (To find your body weight in kilograms, divide your weight in pounds by 2.2.) But some experts recommend aiming for more like 1 gram of protein per pound of your body weight if you exercise regularly, per the National Academy of Sports Medicine. If reaching that amount of protein feels daunting, it may be worth consulting with a doctor or registered dietitian. “They're going to be able to analyze your calories, body mass index, and other aspects of your lifestyle, like how much you're exercising,” Dowler says. They can then “make specific recommendations for your body and your lifestyle to hit the target of how much protein you need to get.”

How to make a healthy protein shake To choose the most nutritious shake, keep these tips in mind: Add whole foods Complement your protein powder with fresh fruits and vegetables for a range of minerals, vitamins, and electrolytes. “If you're someone who doesn't love eating a big handful of spinach, you can really hide it nicely in a protein shake and still make it taste good,” Dowler says. Read More: 10 Questions to Ask Your Parents While You Still Can Experiment with texture and temperature In addition to experimenting with flavors, think about texture and temperature. Dowler, for example, says she prefers her protein shakes “particularly cold” and “highly puréed.” Tweak yours until you find what works best for you. Stick to short ingredients lists If you’re buying a bottled shake, look for one with as few ingredients as possible, Bragagnini says. Choose protein powders with third-party verifications

Certain organizations test supplements for quality and contaminants. Pick products with USP, NSF, or Consumer Lab marks on their labels.