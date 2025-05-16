President Donald Trump’s whirlwind three-country tour of the Middle East saw him receive a royal welcome in the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump’s arrival in the Saudi capital of Riyadh was flanked by an escort of F-15 fighter jets, a show of the grandiose visit that awaited him. He was later accompanied by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to a state banquet dinner.

The President made a number of investment agreements with the Crown Prince, which the White House said are worth up to $600 billion, including an arms deal worth $142 billion.