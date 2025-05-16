President Donald Trump’s whirlwind three-country tour of the Middle East saw him receive a royal welcome in the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump’s arrival in the Saudi capital of Riyadh was flanked by an escort of F-15 fighter jets, a show of the grandiose visit that awaited him. He was later accompanied by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to a state banquet dinner.
The President made a number of investment agreements with the Crown Prince, which the White House said are worth up to $600 billion, including an arms deal worth $142 billion.
Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after announcing he plans to lift U.S. sanctions on the country.
In Qatar, the President signed further investment deals with the country’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The President concluded his visit in the UAE, where talks focused on AI infrastructure investment in both countries. Potential progress on a nuclear deal with Iran was discussed too.
At the close of the trip—which lasted from Tuesday, May 13, to Friday, May 16—Trump received a "drop of oil" as a gift from Emirati officials. Accepting the gift, the President joked: “This is the highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop. So, I’m not thrilled, but it’s better than no drop.”
Some key moments from Trump’s Middle East trip are captured in the images below.