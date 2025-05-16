From Fighter Jet Escorts to the Gifting of Oil, the Most Memorable Photos of Trump’s Middle East Tour

President Donald Trump’s whirlwind three-country tour of the Middle East saw him receive a royal welcome in the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump’s arrival in the Saudi capital of Riyadh was flanked by an escort of F-15 fighter jets, a show of the grandiose visit that awaited him. He was later accompanied by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to a state banquet dinner.

The President made a number of investment agreements with the Crown Prince, which the White House said are worth up to $600 billion, including an arms deal worth $142 billion.

Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after announcing he plans to lift U.S. sanctions on the country.

In Qatar, the President signed further investment deals with the country’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The President concluded his visit in the UAE, where talks focused on AI infrastructure investment in both countries. Potential progress on a nuclear deal with Iran was discussed too.

Read More: Key Moments From Trump's Whirlwind Tour of the Middle East

At the close of the trip—which lasted from Tuesday, May 13, to Friday, May 16—Trump received a "drop of oil" as a gift from Emirati officials. Accepting the gift, the President joked: “This is the highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop. So, I’m not thrilled, but it’s better than no drop.”

Some key moments from Trump’s Middle East trip are captured in the images below.

Trump sits for a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Saudi men with swords wait during a meeting between President Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Trump meets with the Saudi Crown Prince and other officials during a “coffee ceremony” at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump walks with leaders to a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit at the Ritz-Carlton in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on May 14, 2025. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Qatari airforce escort the plane transporting Trump as it prepares to land in Qatar on May 14, 2025. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes President Trump in the Qatari capital of Doha on May 14, 2025. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Qatar's Emir and Trump have a sit-down meeting. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Trump delivers remarks at the Al Udeid Air Base, southwest of Doha, Qatar, to U.S. and Qatari military personnel on May 15, 2025. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump gestures on stage during his speech at the Al Udeid Air Base. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump shakes hands with Yousef Al Obaidli, director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, during a tour on May 15, 2025. Alex Brandon—AP
The U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team walk through the Grand Mosque during President Trump's visit. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump tours the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump is greeted during an official arrival ceremony at Qasr al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to Qasr al Watan on May 15, 2025. Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump is presented with a "drop of oil" at the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council meeting in Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025. Waleed Zein—Anadolu Getty Images

